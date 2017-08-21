GGX Gold Corp.: GGX Gold Vein Samples Return Up to 81.8 g/t Gold and 630 g/t Silver at Newly Discovered Everest Vein The Gold Drop Property Greenwood BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2017 / GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGX) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to announce receipt of the first batch of analytical results from the current chip and grab sampling program along the newly discovered Everest Vein, located in the Gold Drop Southwest Zone. The Everest Vein was recently discovered by hand pitting a zone of local quartz float, which exposed the vein in-situ. This newly discovered vein is located approximately 600 meters southwest of the C.O.D. shaft and on strike with the newly exposed C.O.D. Vein. The initial grab sample of the Everest Vein from the pit returned 34.1 grams /tonne (g/t) or 1.0 Troy ounces / ton of gold and 233 g/t silver (New Release of July 24 2017). Samples from the first batch of samples returned significant results for gold and silver with values up to 81.8 g/t Gold and 630 g/t Silver.

Since discovery of the Everest Vein outcrop the GGX team has completed 40 meters of excavator trenching and the vein has been chip and grab sampled with samples recently submitted to ALS Minerals for gold and silver analysis. Visible gold has been found at three locations along the vein exposure.

To view an image of a vein exposure, please click on the following link:

https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/8217_ggximage1.jpg

The Everest Vein samples were analyzed by means of Au and Ag fire assay with gravimetric finish. The first batch of samples from this vein has returned significant results for both gold and silver. Sample 844771, a grab sample of a quartz vein boulder broken off the outcrop by the excavator returned 81.8 g/t gold and 630 g/t silver. Chip samples across the vein exposure returned up to 52.8 g/t gold and 377 g/t silver. The chip samples were collected at approximate 3.5 meter intervals along the vein with samples collected across the face of the vein, being approximately 0.4 meters wide. Gold and silver analyses for the first 8 samples from the Everest vein are listed in the following table:

SAMPLE Au Ag Sample type DESCRIPTION ppm ppm S844766 34.8 277 Chip S844767 52.8 377 Chip S844768 12.1 110 Chip S844769 20.2 167 Chip S844770 41.8 359 Chip S844771 81.8 630 Grab S844772 25.3 217 Chip S844773 6.48 47 Chip

The Company will resume trenching on the Everest Vein when the Fire Danger rating for the region drops to acceptable safe levels. GGX Gold has submitted an additional 5 chip samples for analysis.

To view an image of a location where chip samples where taken from, please click on the following link:

https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/18488_ggximage2.jpg

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

To view a map of the to location for Gold Drop, please click on the following link:

https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/82117_ggximage3.png

