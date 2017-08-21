Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Level 3 Communications Reported Better Than Expected Results

Research Desk Line-up: Cable ONE Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended June 30, 2017, Level 3 Communications' total revenue remained flat at $2.06 billion compared to total revenue in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, North America's revenue remained flat at $1.61 billion, while Europe, the Middle-East, and Africa (EMEA)'s revenue decreased 8%, or 3% on a constant currency basis, to $176 million, from $191 million in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, Latin America's revenue increased 14%, or 11% on a constant currency basis, to $182 million, from $160 million in Q2 FY16. The total revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $353.8 million.

For the reported quarter, Level 3 Communications' gross margin increased 10 basis points to 67.2% of revenue from 67.1% of revenue in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, Level 3 Communications' selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) increased 91 basis points to $333 million from $330 million in Q2 FY16.

During Q2 FY17, the Company's adjusted EBITDA increased 98 basis points to $722 million from $715 million in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, Level 3 Communications' adjusted EBITDA excluding acquisition related expenses increased 4% to $744 million from $715 million in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EBITDA margin increased 20 basis points to 35% of revenue from 34.8% of revenue in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the Company's adjusted EBITDA margin excluding acquisition related expenses increased 130 basis points to 36.1% of revenue from 34.8% of revenue in Q2 FY16.

During Q2 FY17, Level 3 Communications' net income decreased 1.3% to $154 million on a y-o-y basis from $156 million in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, Level 3 Communications' earnings per share (EPS) decreased 4.5% on a y-o-y basis to $0.42 from $0.44 in Q2 FY16. The EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.39.

Balance Sheet

As on June 30, 2017, Level 3 Communications' cash and cash equivalents decreased 2.8% to $1.06 billion from $1.09 billion in Q2 FY16.

During Q2 FY17, Level 3 Communications' cash provided by operating activities decreased 10.6% to $564 million from $631 million in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's capital expenditure decreased 10.6% to $328 million from $367 million in Q2 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's free cash flow was $233 million compared to $264 million in Q2 FY16.

Outlook

For FY17, Level 3 Communications expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $2.94 billion - $3.00 billion and estimates D&A to be $1.35 billion.

The Company expects free cash flow to be in the range of $1.10 billion - $1.16 billion and capital expenditure to be 16% of revenue for the fiscal year 2017.

For FY17, Level 3 Communications estimates tax rate to be 38%.

Stock Performance

On Friday, August 18, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $52.69, slightly dropping 0.57% from its previous closing price of $52.99. A total volume of 1.78 million shares have exchanged hands. Level 3 Communications' stock price advanced 8.77% in the previous twelve months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 29.82 and currently, has a market cap of $19.22 billion.

