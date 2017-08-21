Pursuant to s 27a(1) of the Danish Securities Trading Act, Nykredit Realkredit A/S hereby publishes debtor distribution data for callable mortgage bond series as at 18 August 2017 in the attached file.



Furthermore, the data will be distributed in the usual way through Nasdaq Copenhagen. Data on Nykredit and Totalkredit bonds is also available by ISIN code in Excel format on nykredit.com/ir.



For further information about data format and contents, please refer to the Nasdaq website.



Questions may be addressed to Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50, or Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=642129