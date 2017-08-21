Alcohol Ethoxylates Market to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2025 - Market Variables, Trends & Scope

DUBLIN, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Alcohol Ethoxylates Market, 2014-2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global alcohol ethoxylates market size is expected to reach USD 7.45 billion by 2025, according to this new report. The market is expected to witness growth at 4.2% CAGR. Rising demand for fatty alcohol ethoxylates owing to their biodegradable properties is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. The use of the product in the production of advanced detergents, emulsions and pharmaceutical products is expected to drive growth.



The price of the product closely follows the raw material cost thereby imparting a volatility in the prices. In addition, rising substitution of other ethoxylates by environmentally friendly alcohol ethoxylates is expected to drive growth over the forecast period.



Presence of a large number of companies involved in product manufacturing is expected to benefit the industry growth. Major players in the market are involved in implementing new product introduction and capacity increases as the major strategies driving market growth. In addition, the production of advanced formulation solutions is expected to provide the necessary impetus to the market growth.



The product use is expected to be advocated by the softening stand of the regulatory agencies towards the use of the product in applications that involve direct human contact. Presence of minimal regulations in high consuming economies such as India and China is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.



Companies Mentioned



AkzoNobel N.V.

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Dow Chemical Company

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman International LLC

India Glycols Limited

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Royal Dutch Shell plc

plc SABIC

Sasol Limited

Solvay S.A.

Stepan Company



Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Alcohol Ethoxylates Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4. Alcohol Ethoxylates Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



5. Alcohol Ethoxylates Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



6. Alcohol Ethoxylates Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis



7. Alcohol Ethoxylates Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/njffz6/alcohol

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716