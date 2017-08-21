

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell slightly on Monday as investors remained wary of geopolitical and U.S. political risks.



North Korea is issuing fresh threats as U.S. and the South Korean forces began a 10-day computer-based military exercise on the Korean peninsula.



The benchmark pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was virtually unchanged at 374.33 in late opening deals after declining 0.7 percent on Friday.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 were down around 0.2 percent each while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was little changed with a negative bias.



Banks fell broadly amid risk-off sentiment after the ouster of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon by U.S. President Donald Trump.



Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale fell around 1 percent each.



Automakers also fell, with Peugeot and Renault losing more than 1 percent each.



Energy giant Total SA edged down marginally after it agreed to acquire E&P company Maersk Oil & Gas A/S, a unit of A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, in a $7.45 billion share and debt transaction. Maersk shares rallied 4 percent.



Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. gained 3.5 percent following reports that China's Great Wall Motor Co Ltd is interested in buying all or at least part of the Italo-American company.



On a light day on the economic front, the average asking price for a house in the United Kingdom was down 0.9 percent on month in August, property tracking website Rightmove said.



Separately, British households remained pessimistic about their financial outlook in August, while their financial pressures somewhat softened, results of a survey by IHS Markit and financial information provider Ipsos Mori revealed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX