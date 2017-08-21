Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Paylocity Promoted Michael Haske to President and COO

Research Desk Line-up: 2U Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news-making the headlines for Paylocity Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PCTY) ("Paylocity"), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=PCTY. The Company announced on August 17, 2017, the promotion of Michael Haske to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Discover more of our free reports coverage from other companies within the Application Software industry. Pro-TD has currently selected 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company reported on August 07, 2017, its financial and operating results for Q2 2017 which ended on June 30, 2017. Tune in to our site to register for a free membership, and be among the early birds that get our report on 2U when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on PCTY; also brushing on TWOU. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=PCTY

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=TWOU

As the President and COO of Paylocity, Haske will be responsible for aligning go-to-market sales and marketing activities with the Company's operational teams who are focused on delivering an industry-leading implementation and service experience to its nearly 15,000 clients.

CEO Welcomes Michael Haske to New Leadership Position

Steve Beauchamp, Chief Executive Officer of Paylocity, welcomed Michael Haske to the new leadership position. He stated that over the past 10 years, Michael has built a world-class sales and marketing organization and has been a driving force behind Paylocity's growth story. Steve stated that he believes that as President and COO, Michael will leverage his more than 20 years of industry experience to help the Company continue to build strong teams across the company as Paylocity continues to grow.

"It's an honor to be named President and COO of Paylocity," said Michael Haske, "I am very proud of the strong culture we have created, and I look forward to working closely with our talented and dedicated employees as we build off of the success we've had in the past and enter into this next exciting chapter."

Michael Haske's Career Profile

Michael Haske joined Paylocity in 2007. As Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Michael's primary responsibility included making Paylocity's cloud-based payroll and human capital management software available to companies all across the country, thereby making Paylocity a leading provider for payroll and HRIS for mid-market employers.

Michael joined Paylocity following a successful career in the payroll and HR industry. He served as Director of Marketing and Business Development for Paychex, managing a team of over 300 employees. In addition, Michael held the role of Regional Manager with Paychex Major Market Service's where he managed sales for the western half of the United States. Prior to Paychex, Michael held multiple roles with Automatic Data Processing (ADP) including District Manager & Corporate Sales Trainer.

Haske did his undergraduate work at the University of Michigan, where he earned his degree in Marketing and Finance.

Paylocity Announced Q4 2017 Results

On August 10, 2017, Paylocity announced the financial results for Q4 2017, which ended June 30, 2017. As on June 30, 2017, Paylocity's revenue increased 27% to $76.1 million on a y-o-y basis. During Q4 FY17, the Company's net income was $5.1 million. For the reported quarter, Paylocity's adjusted EPS was $11.5 million compared to $3.3 million in Q4 FY16.

About Paylocity Holding Corp.

Founded in 1997, Paylocity is a provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. The Company's comprehensive and easy-to-use solutions enable its clients to manage their workforces more effectively. Paylocity is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

Last Close Stock Review

On Friday, August 18, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $45.05, marginally down 0.11% from its previous closing price of $45.10. A total volume of 270.79 thousand shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 269.46 thousand shares. Paylocity's stock price surged 2.55% in the last three months, 24.21% in the past six months, and 5.98% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have skyrocketed 50.12%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 385.04. At Friday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $2.33 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact-checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily