WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were little changed Monday, clinging to recent gains after the worst two weeks of the year for stocks.



Dec. gold was up $2 at $1292 an ounce, having briefly touched the $1300 mark on Friday.



The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for July will be published at 8.30 am ET. Economists are looking for growth consensus of 0.22, up from 0.13 in the previous period.



Six-month Treasury bills auction will be at 11.30 am ET.



