

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were slightly higher Monday morning ahead of OPEC's meeting in Vienna.



The cartel is expected to discuss its supply quota plan with Russia.



'Given rising OPEC production over recent months, there will be some concerns by member countries over slipping compliance,' analysts at ING Bank wrote in a note Monday morning.



WTI crude oil was up 10 cents at $48.47 a barrel.



The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for July will be published at 8.30 am ET. Economists are looking for growth consensus of 0.22, up from 0.13 in the previous period.



Six-month Treasury bills auction will be at 11.30 am ET.



