DUBLIN, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global flexographic printing inks market to grow at a CAGR of 4.71% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global flexographic printing inks market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the calculation of revenues generated by various application such as corrugated cardboard, flexible packaging, folding cartons, tags and labels and others. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is high demand from the packaging industry. The growth of the packaging industry contributes to the increased demand for flexible packaging. Due to the thriving consumer goods industry and technological advances in the packaging industry, the global packaging market is expected to reach $1.12 trillion by 2021 from $897 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 4.56%. The growth of the global packaging industry had a significant impact on the development and expansion of the global packaging inks market; especially, the waterborne flexographic printing inks.



One trend in the market is growing adoption of EB curing technology. The electron beam (EB) technology is a further advancement of UV curing technology. In the EB curing process, a beam of high-energy electrons is used to cure flexographic printing inks. The EB curable ink system offers good print quality, product resistance, and high gloss, besides eliminating the need for interstation curing. EB curable ink offer reduced ink consumption during the printing process.



Key vendors



ALTANA

DIC Corporation

FlintGroup

SAKATA INX CORPORATION

Siegwerk Druckfarben

Toyo Ink

Other prominent vendors



Aldenn & Ott Printing Inks

BRADEN SUTPHIN INK

hubergroup North America

INX International Ink

Nazdar

T&K TOKA

Wikoff Color Corporation

Zeller+Gmelin

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by technology



Part 07: Market segmentation by application



Part 08: Market segmentation by geography



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4hbkkb/global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716