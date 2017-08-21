DUBLIN, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global flexographic printing inks market to grow at a CAGR of 4.71% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global flexographic printing inks market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the calculation of revenues generated by various application such as corrugated cardboard, flexible packaging, folding cartons, tags and labels and others. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is high demand from the packaging industry. The growth of the packaging industry contributes to the increased demand for flexible packaging. Due to the thriving consumer goods industry and technological advances in the packaging industry, the global packaging market is expected to reach $1.12 trillion by 2021 from $897 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 4.56%. The growth of the global packaging industry had a significant impact on the development and expansion of the global packaging inks market; especially, the waterborne flexographic printing inks.
One trend in the market is growing adoption of EB curing technology. The electron beam (EB) technology is a further advancement of UV curing technology. In the EB curing process, a beam of high-energy electrons is used to cure flexographic printing inks. The EB curable ink system offers good print quality, product resistance, and high gloss, besides eliminating the need for interstation curing. EB curable ink offer reduced ink consumption during the printing process.
Key vendors
- ALTANA
- DIC Corporation
- FlintGroup
- SAKATA INX CORPORATION
- Siegwerk Druckfarben
- Toyo Ink
Other prominent vendors
- Aldenn & Ott Printing Inks
- BRADEN SUTPHIN INK
- hubergroup North America
- INX International Ink
- Nazdar
- T&K TOKA
- Wikoff Color Corporation
- Zeller+Gmelin
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by technology
Part 07: Market segmentation by application
Part 08: Market segmentation by geography
Part 09: Decision framework
Part 10: Drivers and challenges
Part 11: Market trends
Part 12: Vendor landscape
Part 13: Key vendor analysis
Part 14: Appendix
