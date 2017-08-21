Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Anticipated to Rise due to Growing Application in Microelectronics Industry: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Key players in the Chemical Vapor Deposition Market include ULVAC Inc., IHI Corporation, Singulus Technologies AG, Veeco Instruments Inc., Tokyo Electron Limited, Mustang Vacuum Systems, Dynavac, and Oxford Instruments. The chemical vapor deposition market is likely to witness the entry of new players on a regular basis in the coming years due to the attractive commercial proposition of the market. Acquisition of smaller emerging players with considerable expertise in particular aspects of the process is likely to be a key tactic for large players in the global chemical vapor deposition market in the coming years.

According to Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global chemical vapor deposition market was valued at US$16,449.8 mn in 2016 and is estimated to reach US$32,441.5 mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2017 and 2025.

Currently, Asia Pacific leads the global chemical vapor deposition market, followed by North America and Europe. Increasing consumption of chemical vapor deposition in electronics industries in China and India is likely to fuel the demand for chemical vapor deposition applications in Asia Pacific over the forecast period. China is the key manufacturer and consumer of CVD products in Asia Pacific, mainly due to the booming demand from microelectronics applications. CVD demand would continue to increase in Asia Pacific over the forecast period. Asia Pacific accounted for more than 35% of the global chemical vapor deposition market in 2016.

Rising Need for Reliable Coatings Drives Chemical Vapor Deposition Market

Chemical vapor deposition (CVD) can be performed by various methods such as atmospheric pressure CVD (APCVD), low pressure CVD (LPCVD), and others. It is used to provide wear-resistant coatings, corrosion-resistant coatings, and heat-resistant coatings. It is also used for the production of high-purity powder and fabricating ceramic and metal matrix composite materials. The growing need for high-quality coatings in a number of industries is likely to drive the chemical vapor deposition market in the coming years.

Steady Growth of Microelectronics Sector Benefits Chemical Vapor Deposition Market

Rising demand for microelectronics is likely to drive the chemical vapor deposition market in the near future. The microelectronics application segment is expected to emerge as a prominent and rapidly expanding application of chemical vapor deposition in the coming years. In the microelectronics industry, CVD equipment is used for wafer processing in the semiconductor industry, and for coating applications in the LED (light emitting diodes) manufacturing process. Microelectronics is a leading application segment for CVD and expansion of the microelectronics market has been a major factor fuelling the CVD market.

Rapid industrialization in developing economies in Asia Pacific is likely to be a crucial driver for the global chemical vapor deposition market. This has also led to growing demand for automated equipment in many industries, leading to rising use of chemical vapor deposition to ensure a strong coating.

The information in this preview comes from a Transparency Market Research report titled 'Chemical Vapor Deposition Market (Category - Equipment, Services, and Materials; Application - Coating, Electronics, and Catalysis) Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025.'

The report segments the global chemical vapor deposition market as follows:

Chemical Vapor Deposition Market: Category Analysis

CVD Equipment

CVD Services

CVD Materials

Chemical Vapor Deposition Market: Application Analysis

Coatings

Optical Coatings

Protective Coatings

Decorative coatings

Electronics

Microelectronics

Optoelectronics

Catalysis

Others (Nuclear, etc.)

Chemical Vapor Deposition Market: Technology Analysis

Atomic Layer CVD

Laser Induced CVD

Organometallic CVD

Plasma Enhanced CVD

Plasma Assisted CVD

Low Pressure CVD

Others

Chemical Vapor Deposition Market: Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

U.K.

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

