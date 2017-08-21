

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's output prices continued its rising trend in July, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed Monday.



Output prices climbed 2.3 percent year-over-year in July, slightly above the 2.2 percent gain in June. The measure has been increasing since December last year.



Prices on the domestic market grew 1.4 percent over the year and those in the foreign market went up by 3.2 percent.



Month-on-month, output prices edged up 0.1 percent in July, reversing a 0.1 percent fall in the prior month.



