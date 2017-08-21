Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Analysis By Type, Technology, Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025

DUBLIN, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Analysis By Type (Complement System Proteins, Free Light Chain, Haptoglobin, Immunoglobulin, Prealbumin, CRP Diagnostic Tests), By Technology, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global immunoprotein diagnostic testing market is anticipated to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2025, according to this new report. This growth can be attributed to the rising incidence of chronic diseases.



According to American Heart Association's 2017 statistics, nearly 790,000 people experience heart attack every year in the U.S. In addition, stroke is responsible for 1 in every 20 deaths in the U.S. Hence, WHO is also taking initiatives to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. As a result of the aforementioned factors, the demand for immunoprotein diagnostics is expected to rise in order to facilitate rapid diagnosis.



According to WHO, nearly 1.69 million deaths due to lung cancer were registered in 2015 throughout the world. Hence, fast and accurate diagnosis of such chronic diseases has become important to reduce the high mortality rate. Immunoprotein diagnostic devices and reagents have proved to be highly effective in rapidly detecting chronic diseases.



Technological advancements in the field of immunoprotein diagnostics have led to introduction of novel products. For instance, LIAISON XL, manufactured by DiaSorin, is a fully automated chemiluminescence analyzer that facilitates complete sample processing. It also measures and evaluates testing samples, thereby, enhancing the efficiency and throughput of the system.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



In 2016, immunoglobulin tests dominated the market owing to their frequent usage by healthcare professionals for diagnosing infectious or autoimmune disorders

C-Reactive Protein (CRP) tests held a significant market share in 2016 due to the broad product portfolio of these assays and reagents

Infectious disease testing held largest market share in 2016 owing to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and high applications of immunoprotein tests

Enzyme-based immunoassays dominated the market in 2016 due to their frequent usage and availability of large number of products that possess this technology

Chemiluminescence assay is anticipated to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its high sensitivity and specificity

North America dominated the market in 2016 due to rising prevalence of cancer & increase in mortality due to cancer-related diseases and favorable healthcare reimbursement scenario in the U.S.

Some of the key players are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Abbott Laboratories; Enzo Biochem, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; DiaSorin S.p.A; bioMérieux SA; and Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Immunoprotein Diagnostics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1 Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

3.2.2 Increase in technological advancements

3.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.1 Availability of alternative infectious disease testing approaches

3.4 Key Opportunities Prioritized

3.4.1 Key opportunities prioritized, by test type

3.4.2 Key opportunities prioritized, by application

3.4.3 Key opportunities prioritized, by technology

3.5 Immunoprotein Diagnostics - SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7 Immunoprotein Diagnostics Market: Market Position Analysis, 2016



4. Immunoprotein Diagnostics Market: Test Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Immunoprotein Diagnostics Market: Test Type Movement Analysis

4.2 Immunoglobulin Diagnostic Tests

4.3 C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Diagnostic Tests

4.4 Free Light Chain Diagnostic Tests

4.5 Complement System Proteins Diagnostic Tests

4.6 Haptoglobin Diagnostic Tests

4.7 Prealbumin Diagnostic Tests



5. Immunoprotein Diagnostics Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Immunoprotein Diagnostics Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.2 Infectious Disease Testing

5.3 Oncology Testing

5.4 Endocrine Testing

5.5 Autoimmune Disease Testing

5.6 Allergy Testing

5.7 Toxicology Testing



6. Immunoprotein Diagnostics Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Immunoprotein Diagnostics Market: Technology Movement Analysis

6.2 Enzyme Based Immunoassay

6.3 Immunoprotein Electrophoresis

6.4 Chemiluminescence Assay

6.5 Immunofluorescence Assay

6.6 Radioimmunoassay

6.7 Immunoturbidity Assay



7. Immunoprotein Diagnostics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Test Type, Application, Technology



8. Competitive Landscape



Abbott Laboratories

Abcam Plc

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Beckman Coulter , Inc.

, Inc. Diasorin S.P.A

Enzo Biochem, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

bioMérieux SA

