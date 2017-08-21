With the following Nasdaq Riga informs that on August 21, 2017 it has received announcement from AS "LATVIJAS KUGNIECIBA" shareholder, mandatory share buy-out announcer Vitol Netherlands B.V. about share buy-out offer results.



Informs that after takeover bid it will own 181 583 159 shares of AS "LATVIJAS KUGNIECIBA" that constitutes 90,79% of AS "LATVIJAS KUGNIECIBA" share capital and number of voting shares.



Full announcement in Latvian attached.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=642134