The $650 million US Powerball draw on Wednesday 23 August isn't just making headlines in the United States this week - Powerball mania is fast spreading to become a worldwide phenomenon. Whilst traditionally most overseas Powerball participants are based in Canada, Australia and Western Europe, theLotter.com is reporting significant increases in traffic to its site from Latin America, Africa and even Russian-speaking countries.

theLotter's spokesman Austin Weaver: "theLotter has been growing at a solid pace for the past year, but we haven't sold this many Powerball tickets since January 2016 when there was a $1.6 billion jackpot. Canadians are especially enamoured since we had a Canadian win the second prize last year, but this week's sales figures for the whole of Europe and South America are far beyond even our most optimistic forecasts."

theLotter hit headlines around the world when an Iraqi man scooped up the $6.4 million jackpot through the service in December 2015. In the wake of his successful prize collection in Oregon, theLotter established a large operation in that state from which it safely and securely purchases its clients' US lottery tickets!

Overseas players can participate in the Powerball. The official Powerball rules explicitly state: "You do not have to be a citizen or a resident to play the game." Furthermore, since theLotter stores clients' tickets in Oregon, it abides by the US Immoral Acts Law, which stipulates that one is "prohibited from importing into the United States from any foreign country any lottery ticket." The paper ticket is bought in the US, a scan is made available online, but the paper tickets stays in the US. When a player wins, he or she is flown to the US to collect the jackpot in person.

theLotter.com, a messenger service which physically purchases lottery tickets on behalf of overseas players, has helped people win $90 million since 2002: late 2015 an Iraqi client won the $6.4 million jackpot in Oregon. During the past year, theLotter has helped create Powerball millionaires in Canada, El Salvador & Australia, and a Moscow chauffeur won nearly $1.5 million in the Austria Lotto! All big winner stories can be found here.

