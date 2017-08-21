Thailand Join Forces with the OECD to Support the National Development Strategy

BANGKOK, Aug. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) works closely with Member and Partner economies to build a mutually beneficial relationship to enhance its role as a platform for global policy dialogue and as an international standard-setter. In order to ensure OECD's relevance, the Organisation needs to actively engage and learn from important Partner countries.

Realizing that Thailand is a valuable partner for the OECD, in the increasingly strategic region of Southeast Asia, as well as reflecting the OECD's greater confidence in the country's potentials and continuous efforts in undertaking comprehensive reforms, notably its 20-Year National Strategy (2017-2036), the 12th National Economic and Social Development Plan (2017-2021), Thailand 4.0 and the Eastern Economic Corridor initiative, aiming to improve its national competitiveness, boosting social equality and the green economy and reforming public administrations, while supporting the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, the OECD can support Thailand in its reform efforts, drawing upon its over 50 years of experience in catalysing growth and well-being in countries across the world. Through the time-tested method of peer review and reform implementation support, the OECD helps countries learn from each other, exchange "best practices" and drive forward policy reforms that improve citizens' lives.

Regarding the OECD's cooperation with Thailand, Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that, OECD and Thailand started working together more than a decade ago and since that time have engaged with government officials across a broad array of policy areas to shed light on pressing challenges and propose solutions. A series of OECD policy reviews have provided in-depth analyses of different aspects of the Thai economy, such as Education Policies (2016), Green Growth in Bangkok (2015), SME and Entrepreneurship (2011), Emerging Response Assessment (2011) and System of Health Accounts (2010). Thailand is also included in several regional reviews focusing on pension and health systems, social policy, innovation, and in flagships such as the new Southeast Asia Government at a Glance, the SME Policy Index, Energy Outlook and the annual Economic Outlook for Southeast Asia, China and India.

However the new Thailand Country Programme, to be launched in 2017 will take our partnership to the next level. Over a three year time period from 2017-2019, the OECD will work closely with Thai authorities to support the implementation of their domestic reform agenda across four pillars: governance and transparency, business climate and competitiveness, "Thailand 4.0" and inclusive growth. At this important crossroads in Thailand's political and economic transition, the OECD Country Programme could be transformational and act as a "change agent" to support domestic policy reforms that enable Thailand to meet its ambitious development objectives.

Thailand and OECD will soon begin collaboration on supporting the digital economy. Thailand will be included in OECD's new flagship publication "Digital Economy Outlook". Through comparative analysis, the Outlook helps inform policymakers of the best regulatory practices and policy options to help maximize the potential of the digital economy as a driver for innovation and inclusive growth. OECD will also work on a dedicated review of Thailand's digital-related policies in support for Thailand's National Development Strategy.

A sign of this growing partnership is Thailand's graciously hosting of the upcoming 2017 OECD Southeast Asia Regional Forum, on "Opportunities and Policy Challenges of Digital Transformation in Southeast Asia", to be held in Bangkokon 24-25 August. In addition, Thailand has been an active participant in the OECD Southeast Asia Regional Programme, notably as co-chair of its Regional Policy Network on SMEs and Investment.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs looks forward to further deepening this partnership in the years to come, both with Thailand and other countries in the region, to work together toward better policies for better lives for citizens across the SEA region.

