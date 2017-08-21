ROCHESTER, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 --Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS), ("DSS"), a leader in anti-counterfeit, authentication, and diversion protection technologies whose products and solutions are used by governments, corporations and financial institutions to defeat fraud and to help ensure the authenticity of both digital and physical financial instruments, identification documents, sensitive publications, brand packaging and websites, announced today the addition of Dr. Pamela Avallone, Mr. William Lerner and Mr. Clark A. Marcus to its Board of Directors, effective August 1, 2017.

Dr. Pamela Avallone, M.D., Esq. is a Registered U.S. Patent Attorney and Medical Doctor with over 25 years of combined scientific, medical and legal experience. Throughout her legal career, Dr. Avallone's practice has focused on intellectual property litigation and transactions, science and technology law, and regulatory matters. Dr. Avallone is currently a Consultant for Brickell Key Asset Management, LLC ("BKI") and previously served as Director of Intellectual Property Investments for BKI's predecessor Juridica Asset Management Inc. (2014-2016). From 2014-2016, Dr. Avallone was a shareholder at the law firm Polsinelli P.C. (2012-2014), and an attorney at the law firms of Edwards Wildman Palmer LLP (2007-2012), and Frommer Lawrence & Haug LLP (2002-2005). Dr. Avallone was IP Counsel for Rembrandt IP Management from 2005-2007, and during her Boston and New York legal practices concurrently served as in-house counsel for Cequent Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (2007-2010) and GnuBIO, Inc. (2007-2014). Dr. Avallone earned her J.D. with a concentration in intellectual property and communications law from Yeshiva University, Cardozo School of Law, her M.D. from University of Medicine and Health Sciences, her M.S. from Southern Connecticut State University, and her B.S. (cum laude) from University of New Haven.

Mr. William Lerner is currently engaged in the private practice of corporate and securities law in N.Y. and Pennsylvania, and in Toronto, Canada as a NAFTA Consultant in providing strategic and legal consulting. His career includes service with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, The American Stock Exchange and as General Counsel to a major New York Stock Exchange brokerage/investment banking/financial services firm. Mr. Lerner was a member of the Board of Trustees and Chairman of the Compliance Committee of the Daily Income Fund (2000-2015), and was director of National Holdings Corporation and Chairman of the Governance Committee from 2013 - September 2016. During the period from 2013 to September 2016, Mr. Lerner was Chairman of the Board of Sanomedics International Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company. William is a graduate of Cornell University, the New York University School of Law, and is a member of the bars of New York and Pennsylvania.

Mr. Clark A. Marcus is currently Chairman and CEO of Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. located in Tampa, Florida, positions he has held since May 2009. Mr. Marcus served as Chairman of the Board of The Amacore Group, Inc. (f/k/a Eye Care International, Inc.) from September 1993 to October 2008, and formerly served as Amacore's CEO and President. Mr. Marcus currently serves on the Board of Directors for America's Agenda: Health Care for All, and on the Corporate Leadership Advisory Council to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Marcus was previously a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology's Corporate Advisory Council; participated as guest lecturer at various national healthcare conferences and has authored numerous healthcare related articles published in various national healthcare publications such as "Managed Care Weekly" and "Managing Employee Health Benefits". Mr. Marcus has been a practicing attorney since 1968 and was a Partner in the N.Y. law firms of Victor & Marcus and Marcus & Marcus. Mr. Marcus is a graduate of Syracuse University, Brooklyn Law School and attended New York University Law School Master's Program, International Law.

Jeff Ronaldi, CEO of Document Security Systems commented, "The addition of Dr. Avallone, Mr. Lerner and Mr. Marcus certainly strengthens our board, bringing significant industry experience and success to DSS. We look forward to their expertise and insights as we continue to execute our business plan and build shareholder value."

ABOUT DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC.

For over 15 years, Document Security Systems, Inc. ("DSS") has protected corporations, financial institutions, and governments from sophisticated and costly fraud. DSS' innovative anti-counterfeit, authentication, and brand protection solutions are deployed to prevent attacks which threaten products, digital presence, financial instruments, and identification. AuthentiGuard®, the company's flagship product, provides authentication capability through a smartphone application so businesses can empower a wide range of employees, supply chain personnel, and consumers to track their brands and verify authenticity.

The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, DSS Plastics Group (DSSPG), acquired by DSS in 2006, has been manufacturing advanced plastic cards and related products for businesses worldwide for over 40 years. Utilizing DSS core anti-fraud technologies, DSSPG's expertise includes security printing, plastic card manufacturing, Enhanced Tribal Cards, RFID products, SwiftColor InkJet Plastic Cards, Secure Card Designs and Polycarbonate card production. DSSPG's vast experience and knowledge has made them a leader in the plastic card industry, and has resulted in an impressive client list consisting of numerous governmental agencies, social media giants, global technology firms, and U.S. professional sports organizations and events.

For more information on DSS and its Plastics Group subsidiary, visit www.dsssecure.com and www.dssplasticsgroup.com.

