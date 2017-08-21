- Plans to Build Out New, State-of-the-Art Vaccine Manufacturing Hub in Ontario

IDT Biologika, a world leader in vaccines, and Gallant Custom Laboratories, an IDT Biologika company serving the animal health industry, have purchased a new facility in Canada that will significantly enhance the company's vaccine development and manufacturing capabilities. The companies plan to build out the facility as a technological beacon for veterinary medicine and livestock health in the region.

Gallant currently produces autogenous veterinary biologics at 1425 Bishop St. North in Cambridge, Ontario. To accommodate the growing needs of customer and business partners in Canada and the Americas, IDT Biologika intends to convert the newly-purchased nearby building into a state-of-the-art vaccine manufacturing facility and begin expanding Gallant's operations as early as summer 2018. IDT acquired the property located at 60 Struck Court, Cambridge from Com Dev Ltd., an affiliate of Honeywell International Inc., on August 16, 2017 for an undisclosed amount.

Andreas Kastenbauer, Managing Director of IDT and head of the Company's global Animal Health Division, said the purchase of the facility represents a significant investment and major milestone for IDT. "We intend to raise the bar for manufacturing technology and innovation, capacity, and development of veterinary biologics in Canada," commented Mr. Kastenbauer. "As we continue to expand our footprint across the Americas, veterinarians, farmers and government agencies in Canada and in the region are sure to reap important benefits from the breadth and depth of our capabilities that will emanate from this vaccine manufacturing hub in the years to come. We will begin renovations immediately."

IDT is swiftly building its Animal Health organization and infrastructure globally and seeks to become the leading autogenous and commercial vaccine manufacturer in the region. It was less than two years ago that IDT acquired Gallant Custom Laboratories and embarked on a mission to establish Canada's only 'vaccine-only' animal health company. Since then, IDT has acquired Ridgeway Biologicals Ltd, a UK-based supplier of autogenous vaccines for production animals and aquaculture, and formally established the Animal Health Americas business unit to continue to deliver on the Company's strategic goals.

"If you hadn't heard of IDT in Canada before, you will now," said Jackie Gallant, Founder and President of Gallant Custom Laboratories, who oversees animal health R&D and customer relations in Canada. "This new facility will be a great boost for Canadian animal health and the local economy. Additionally, it offers tremendous expansion possibilities in the future to help us continue to meet the demands of a strategically important, growing market in the Americas."

The nearly 32,000-square foot facility will support a significant increase in IDT's production capacity and innovative and efficient processes for the commercial production of animal health vaccines, including antigen production, blending-filling-packaging, storage, a clean room lab, offices and meeting areas, and bacterial research that meet highest quality requirements. Automation as well as cutting-edge equipment and computing capabilities are considered in construction and installation plans.

IDT plans to significantly invest in the build-out and more than double the Gallant employee base over the next few years. "IDT is literally doubling down in Canada and is here to stay. As we embark on this important transition, we will continue to collaborate with local, regional and national officials to ensure our success and look forward to contributing to the Canadian economic community in the years to come," added Mr. Kastenbauer.

IDT's decision to expand operations in Cambridge is welcome news for the city and the region, says Cambridge Mayor Doug Craig. "We are excited to celebrate with IDT Biologika on their recent building acquisition. We were hosted in Germany by IDT officials in November of 2016, where we discussed their growth plans and toured their head office and their impressive high-tech automated production facilities," he said. "We are pleased that IDT has chosen Cambridge for its Canadian centre for Animal Health vaccine manufacturing. This confirms the company's commitment and demonstrates confidence in Cambridge as an ideal location for future growth."

The 60 Struck Court building is strategically located in 'Canada's Technology Triangle,' known for its significant number of technology and advanced manufacturing companies, and offers quick access to Highway #401 and Highway #24 and the Greater Toronto area. The two-story facility was constructed in 1999 and sits on three acres. It currently features professional office space with a mix of private offices and open areas, controlled lab spaces and approximately 3,870 sq. ft. of warehouse space. The site allows for ample parking or future expansion.

IDT is a globally integrated contract manufacturer of vaccines and biopharmaceuticals, and offers an innovative range of high-quality autogenous, wildlife and commercial vaccines and diagnostic solutions for use in animals. In Canada, IDT Biologika subsidiary Gallant Custom Laboratories operates as an autogenous veterinary biologics manufacturing company licensed with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). Autogenous biologics are customized vaccines used by veterinarians where commercial vaccines are not available to treat livestock.

About IDT Biologika

IDT Biologika is an innovative, privately-held company with nearly 100 years of experience in researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing products for the global protection of human and animal health. The company produces vaccines and pharmaceuticals according to the highest quality standards, for its own animal health products and under contract.

Company sites in Germany include the BioPharmaPark in Dessau-Rosslau and the Riems district of Greifswald. IDT's Animal Health business is marketed internationally from its offices in Denmark, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Poland and Canada. In the United States, IDT Corporation operates a production site for clinical test samples in Rockville, Maryland. In Canada, IDT Biologika subsidiary Gallant Custom Laboratories manufactures autogenous vaccines. The same vaccines are produced by the recently acquired IDT subsidiary in the United Kingdom, Ridgeway Biologicals.

In 2016, IDT Biologika registered sales of over CAN$ 285 million (€ 190 million) in animal health and contract manufacturing of vaccines and parenteral products. IDT Biologika currently employs around 1,700 workers worldwide.

IDT Biologika is a member of the Klocke Group, which is specialized in contract production and packaging of medications, vaccines and cosmetic products. As a traditional family-owned company, the Klocke Group employs a workforce of more than 2,200 people at eight production sites and sales offices around the world. For more information, visit www.idt-biologika.com.

