Frost & Sullivan Honors Greenlots with its Product Leadership Award

Greenlots' SKY Smart Charging Platform recognized for bridging electric vehicle charging infrastructure and energy management software to meet global market demands

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan has recognized Greenlots, a global provider of open standards-based electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions, with its 2017 North American Product Leadership Award. Based on Frost & Sullivan's market analysis of the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry, Greenlots provides the open and interoperable platform necessary for sustainably scaling the infrastructure needed to support the global EV industry. Deployed across 13 countries, Greenlots enables utilities, smart cities, site hosts, and automakers as they transition to zero-emission transportation solutions.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/546727/Frost_Sullivan_GreenlotsAward.jpg

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents its Product Leadership Award to one company that has developed an innovative product and gained rapid market acceptance. This Award recognizes the quality of Greenlots' SKY platform, the value it brings to both the energy and transportation sectors, and the rapid pace of adoption. Industry analysts compared market participants and measured performance through in-depth interviews, quantitative analysis, and extensive research to identify Greenlots' SKY platform.

"With the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market expected to be worth over $45 billion by 2025, it's important to provide scalable and interoperable solutions," said Frost & Sullivan Industry Manager Prajyot Sathe. "Greenlots' SKY platform tackles complex interoperability challenges, and delivers a seamless charging experience by leveraging various open standards on a single platform. As a result, SKY offers a future-proof solution and a myriad of benefits to utilities, automakers, and drivers alike."

Leveraging the industry's leading open standards, OpenADR 2.0b for automated demand response, and OCPP 1.6 for network communications, SKY provides a wide range of benefits. On the drivers' side, SKY supports open and flexible payment solutions, providing drivers with a seamless charging experience. And, as the largest OCPP provider in the U.S., Greenlots offers unmatched flexibility with its hardware-agnostic approach to assets, which allows operators to mix and match charging stations. From a grid perspective, SKY's advanced capabilities bring together EV charging with solar, energy storage, and demand response. The resulting smart charging ecosystem dramatically increases grid utilization, reliability, and efficiency.

Greenlots has strategically partnered with hardware, software, automotive, installation, and O&M partners across geographies and is a leading provider in North America, Europe, and Asia. On the heels of a strategic investment from the world's leading coalition of utilities, Energy Impact Partners (EIP), SKY is now the e-mobility platform of choice for the global energy industry.

"We are honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan, and proud of the progress that Greenlots and the broader EV industry have made to make EV charging easy and accessible for all," said Greenlots CEO Brett Hauser. "As governments across the globe set zero-emission vehicle goals and integrate more renewable energy, Greenlots is committed to continued technology innovation that will accelerate broad-based EV adoption, and ultimately enable a completely electrified transportation system."

About Greenlots

Greenlots is a global provider of open standards-based electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions. Its award-winning SKY Smart Charging' platform bridges electric mobility, demand side management and behind-the-meter energy storage markets for the built environment. Greenlots operates the largest open fast charging network inNorth America, and provides utilities the ability to remotely control grid loads through smart charging, demand response and behind the meter energy storage initiatives. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the Greenlots network spans 13 countries. Visitwww.greenlots.comfor more information or follow us on Twitter @greenlots.

Contact:

MissionCTRL Communications for Greenlots

E: greenlots@missionC2.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Andrea Steinman

P: 210.477.8425

F: 210.348.1003

E: andrea.steinman@frost.com