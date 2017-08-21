Unchained Labs gets its quant on, launches Lunatic!

PLEASANTON, California, Aug. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics researchers the right tool for the job, launched Lunatic today at the Bioprocessing Summit conference in Boston. Lunatic, a.k.a. The Concentration Liberator, makes batch quantification of protein, DNA and RNA a reality for biologics and genomics researchers.

Lunatic is the only UV/Vis system out there that can measure biologics in high-throughput and at high concentrations. All it takes is 2 Î¼L and 5 minutes to measure up to 96 samples. For biologics researchers, Lunatic measures up to 150 mg/mL of their monoclonal antibodies, straight up, so they'll never need to dilute again.

DNA and RNA samples are freaking messy. Lunatic analysis software lets genomics researchers see impurities that classic UV/Vis measurements regularly mistake as their DNA or RNA. They'll now know if their samples are good to go or if they need another round of cleanup.

"Lunatic puts the kibosh on the annoying and painful parts of measuring concentration," said Taegen Clary, VP of Marketing at Unchained Labs. "It stops the run one sample, clean, repeat madness, so scientists can crank through more measurements than ever before. All they need to do is load their samples and get killer results."

