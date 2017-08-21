Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables Market Analysis 2014 - 2025

DUBLIN, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Urodynamic Equipment And Consumables Market Analysis By Type (Uroflowmetry Equipment, Cystometer, Ambulatory Systems, Electromyographs, Video Urodynamic Systems, Catheters, Pumps & Transducer Sets), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global urodynamic equipment and consumables market is expected to reach USD 335.40 million by 2025

This market is anticipated to grow at an unprecedented rate owing to growing geriatric population that exhibits greater vulnerability to urological dysfunctions. In addition, unprecedented upsurge in prevalence of bladder cancer poses high clinical urgency to adopt highly efficient diagnostics, which thereby broadens future growth prospects. In 2017, as per the American Cancer Society, bladder cancer accounted for 5.0% of all cancers in the U.S.

The market is also driven by global increase in obesity. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 36.0% of adult population is obese. According to a research published in NCBI, obesity has increased the risk of developing various urological conditions, such as prostate cancer, nephrolithiasis, hypogonadism, and urinary tract infections.

Furthermore, expanding network of testing centers for urological diseases is also broadening growth prospects. Prominent players are engaging in strategic collaboration and acquisitions to increase their geographical presence.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Uroflowmetry equipment held the largest share in the type segment in 2016. This can be attributed to its adoption in testing a wide range of indications such as urinary blockage, bladder dysfunction, prostate cancer, benign prostatic hypertrophy, and others

Ambulatory urodynamic equipment is expected to grow at a lucrative rate owing to associated benefits such as greater availability & portability and higher efficiency in comparison with conventional methods

North America accounted fora substantial share owing to increasing number of supportive government initiatives and high awareness amongst end-users

Asia Pacific is expected to witness exponential CAGR during the forecast period owing to high burden of target diseases and continual infrastructure upgradation of urological testing centers

is expected to witness exponential CAGR during the forecast period owing to high burden of target diseases and continual infrastructure upgradation of urological testing centers Major players are creating a highly competitive atmosphere by adopting strategies such as new product development, collaborations, and strategic agreements

For instance, in July 2016 , LABORIE announced the addition of urology and gastroenterology product portfolio of Medical Measurement Systems B.V.to its existing line of products

Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1 Increasing prevalence of diseases causing urinary tract dysfunction

3.2.2 Introduction of technologically advanced products

3.2.3 Rising awareness levels

3.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.1 Expensive equipment reducing the affordability

3.3.2 Growing incidences of Catheter Associated Urinary Tract Infection (CAUTI)

3.4 Penetration &Growth Prospect Mapping

3.5 Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables- SWOT Analysis By Factors, (Political & Legal, Economical, Technological)

3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's



4. Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables Market: Type Movement Analysis

4.2 Uroflowmetry Equipment

4.3 Cystometer

4.4 Ambulatory Urodynamic Systems

4.5 Electromyographs

4.6 Video Urodynamic Systems

4.7 Urodynamic Consumables



5. Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Type



6. Competitive Landscape



Albyn Medical Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corporation

CooperSurgical Inc.

SCHIPPERS - MEDIZINTECHNK - BOSCHSTR

Medica SpA

LABORIE

Verathon Inc.

Neomedix Systems Pty. Ltd.

Dantec Medical A/S

