CNIT Six-Month Net Income Attributable to the Company $35K in First Half of 2017 vs. $7.1 Million Net Loss in 2016

EQS-News / 21/08/2017 / 19:30 UTC+8 *CNIT Six-Month Net Income Attributable to the Company $35K in First Half of 2017 vs. $7.1 Million Net Loss in 2016* *SHENZHEN, China, August 21, 2017 - China Information Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: *CNIT [1]*)*, a provider of cloud-app technologies for internet-based advertisement distribution and advertising display terminal sharing systems in China, today said that, for the first six months of calendar 2017 ended June 30, the company had revenue of approximately $5.7 million, a 94 percent increase from revenue of approximately $3.0 million in the first half of 2016. CNIT had net income attributable to the Company of approximately $35,000, or $.00 per share, in the first half of this year, compared to a net loss of approximately $7.1 million, or ($.18) per share, for the first half of 2016. Excluding non-cash items mainly in the categories of depreciation of fixed assets, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation, provision for obsolete inventories, and provision for bad debt reserve on accounts receivable, the Company had adjusted net income for the first six months of 2017 of approximately $1.9 million, or $.05 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of approximately $2.9 million, or ($.07) per share, for the comparable period a year ago. Weighted average number of shares outstanding was 40,231,159 for the first half of 2017 and 40,119,106 for the prior-year six-month period. As of June 30, 2017, the Company had about $2.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, short-term debt of $6.8 million and accounts payable of $6.4 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of approximately $3.8 million, short-term debt of $7.8 million and accounts payable of $6.0 million at the end of calendar 2016. CNIT's increased six-month revenue compared to the first half of last year was the result of increased product sales of the Company's cloud-based advertising display terminals. The Company's transition to profitability compared to the prior-year six-month period was mainly the result of its continuing conversion from a traditional information technology (TIT) provider to the government sector over to a cloud-based technology (CBT) solutions provider to private enterprise, a move that generates comparably higher gross margins. During the first six months of 2017, about 94 percent of the Company's revenue was derived from its CBT segment and 6 percent from its TIT segment, compared to 80 percent and 20 percent, respectively, in the first half of 2016. The CBT segment achieved a 47 percent gross margin in the first half of 2017 while the TIT segment had a gross margin of negative 20 percent, compared to 53 percent and negative 52 percent, respectively, for the first half of 2016. Overall the Company's gross margin for the first half of 2017 increased to 42% from 32% for the same period of 2016. CNIT's improved bottom line performance compared to the first six months of last year also resulted from cuts of about $2.2 million in administrative expenses, which, in turn, resulted from both a decrease in compensation and benefits related to a reduction of TIT employee headcount and a decrease in bad debt provision and depreciation. R&D expenses for the first half of 2017 increased about $0.3 million compared to the first half of 2016, primarily due to the increase of amortization of software for the CBT segment. Selling expenses for the first half of 2017 dropped about $63,000 to $0.6 million from the first half of 2016, due mostly to a reduction of sales force for the Company's TIT business. Other income for the first half of 2017 was $0.2 million, compared to other loss of $0.6 million for the same period of 2016. Other income for the first half of 2017 was mainly due to adjustments to certain liabilities based on internal review and advice from the Company's Chinese legal counsel as a result of the expiration of the creditor's statute limitation of legal actions according to relevant regulations of the General Principles of Civil Law of the People's Republic of China. Income tax benefit for the first half of 2017 was $1.1 million, an increase of $0.8 million from the same period of 2016, due mainly to adjustments between book and corporate tax returns for certain tax liabilities as a result of the expiration of corporate tax retrospection according to relevant regulations of the Law of Administration of Tax Collection of the People's Republic of China. "As we projected, CNIT has turned the corner and returned to profitability," said CEO and chairman Mr. Jianghuai Lin. "Not only is our transition to a leading CBT provider progressing well, we have also increased our gross margin, reduced costs, and expanded into lucrative geographic markets." The CEO projected that, as a result of these trends, CNIT would achieve or exceed its projection of 2017 revenue of $17 to $19 million - about 90 percent of which will be derived from equipment sales - and earn adjusted net income of $3.2 to $3.6 million. Revenue in 2018, he said, would range from $30 to $33 million, with adjusted net income of $9 to $11 million. In 2019, he added, revenue could possibly be between $55 and $60 million, with adjusted net income of from $20 to $23 million. Revenue in 2019 is expected to be derived evenly between equipment and services, the latter of which traditionally yields superior profit margins. About Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures for earnings that exclude non-cash charges. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they exclude non-cash charges that management excludes when it internally evaluates the performance of the Company's business and makes operating decisions, including internal budgeting, and performance measurement, as these measures provide a consistent method of comparison to historical periods. Moreover, management believes these non-GAAP measures reflect the essential operating activities of the Company. Accordingly, management excludes the expense arising from certain non-cash charges when making operational decisions. The Company also believes that providing the non-GAAP measures that management uses to its investors is useful to investors for a number of reasons. The non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for investors to understand the Company's financial performance in comparison to historical periods. In addition, it allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance using the same methodology and information as that used by the Company's management. Non-GAAP measures are subject to inherent limitations because they do not include all of the expenses included under GAAP and because they involve the exercise of judgment of which charges are excluded from the non-GAAP financial measure. However, the Company's management compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded. The following table presents the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release and the most directly comparable GAAP measures and provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. *Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company and EPS* *to Exclude Amortization of Intangible Assets, Depreciation, Stock-based Expenses, Provision for Losses on Accounts Receivable and Other Asset Write-downs (unaudited) * *Six Months * *Six Months * *Ended * *Ended * *June 30, 2017 * *June 30, 2016 * Net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ 34,697 $ (7,063,811) Provision for losses on account receivables 151,784 934,272 Provision for obsolete inventories 164,783 10,545 Depreciation 920,710 811,060 Amortization of intangible assets 406,711 429,379 Impairment of property and equipment - 28,245 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - 1,642,690 Stock-based compensation 247,098 210,990 Change in fair value of warrant liability (3,720) 118,637 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 1,922,063 $ (2,877,993) Weighted average number of shares Outstanding - Basic and diluted 40,231,159 40,119,106 Adjusted (loss) earnings per share - Basic and diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.07) *About China Information Technology, Inc.* China Information Technology, Inc. (CNIT) is a leading Internet service company that provides integrated cloud-based solutions enabling innovation and smart living in the fields of new media, elevator safety management, education, etc. Through continuous innovation, CNIT is aiming to leverage its proprietary Cloud-Application-Terminal technology to level the competitive landscape in the new media industry and deliver value for its shareholders, employees, customers, and the community. To learn more, please visit http://www.chinacnit.com [2]. *Safe Harbor Statement* This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of China Information Technology, Inc., and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements" in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, often identified by the use of forward-looking terminologies such as "will", "would", "could", "believes",

"expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov [3]). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements. For further information, please contact: China Information Technology, Inc. Iris Yan Tel: +86-755-8370-4767 Email: IR@chinacnit.com http://www.chinacnit.com [4] or Eisenberg Communications Jimmy Caplan Tel: +512-329-9505 Email: jimmycaplan@me.com Media Relations: Rick Eisenberg Tel: +212-496-6828 Email: eiscom@msn.com *CHINA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, INC. * *CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS * *JUNE 30, 2017 AND DECEMBER 31, 2016 * *Expressed in U.S. dollars (Except for share amounts) * *June 30,* *December 31,* *2017* *2016* *(Unaudited)* *(Audited)* *ASSETS* *CURRENT ASSETS* Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,327,865 $ 3,752,375 Accounts receivable, net 4,875,943 3,019,349 Advances to suppliers 982,628 235,877 Inventories 1,262,818 1,477,783 Other current assets 5,416,202 7,159,803 *TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS* *14,865,456* *15,645,187* Long-term investments 44,261 43,205 Property, plant and equipment, net 8,247,169 8,674,850 Intangible assets, net 1,181,785 1,556,306 Other non-current assets 8,469,192 8,267,016 *TOTAL ASSETS* $ *32,807,863* $ *34,186,564* *LIABILITIES AND EQUITY* *CURRENT LIABILITIES* Short-term bank loans $ 6,790,833 $ 7,799,852 Accounts payable 6,447,695 5,993,211 Advances from customers 374,269 1,668,049 Advances from customers-related parties 2,152,830 - Accrued payroll and benefits 275,875 285,284 Other payables and accrued expenses 2,220,275 3,044,779 Derivative Liability - Warrants - 3,719 Income tax payable 1,589,103 2,589,422 *TOTAL LIABILITIES* *19,850,880* *21,384,316* *EQUITY* Ordinary shares, par $0.01; authorized capital 100,000,000 shares; Shares issued: June 30, 2017 - 40,231,159 shares; December 31, 2016 - 41,633,607 shares; Shares outstanding: June 30, 2017 - 40,231,159 shares; December 31, 2016: 40,231,159 shares 412,719 426,744 Treasury shares: June 30, 2017 - 0 shares; December 31, 2016 - 1,402,448 shares - (7,117,500) Additional paid-in capital 138,989,939 145,742,163 Reserve 13,812,095 13,812,095 Deficit earnings (173,219,151) (173,149,696 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 23,903,563 23,994,357 *Total equity of the Company* *3,899,165* *3,708,163* *Non-controlling interest* 9,057,818 9,094,085 *Total equity* *12,956,983* *12,802,248* *TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY* $ *32,807,863* $ *34,186,564* *CHINA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, INC. * *CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME * *FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2017 AND 2016 * *Expressed in U.S. dollars (Except for share and per amounts) * *(Unaudited) * *Six Months* *Six Months* *Ended June *Ended June 30,* 30,* *2017* *2016* Revenue - Products $ 2,876,293 $ 2,556,691 Revenue - Products-related parties 745,834 - Revenue - Software 1,541,864 - Revenue - Software-related parties 248,611 - Revenue - System integration 6,652 334,235 Revenue - Others 312,810 64,989 *TOTAL REVENUE* *5,732,064* *2,955,915* Cost - Products 3,198,247 1,373,566 Cost - Software 83,888 32,050 Cost - System integration 12,658 595,016 Cost - Others 3,827 23,261 *TOTAL COST* *3,298,620* *2,023,893* *GROSS PROFIT* *2,433,444* *932,022* Administrative expenses 1,269,973 3,522,412 Research and development expenses 1,943,445 1,658,707 Selling expenses 580,476 643,102 Impairment on property, plant and equipment - 28,245 Impairment on goodwill and intangible assets - 1,642,690 *LOSS FROM OPERATIONS* *(1,360,450)* *(6,563,134* *)* Subsidy income 306,658 120,053 Other income (loss), net 238,080 (603,883) Interest income 6,065 15,425 Interest expense (225,140) (300,157) Change in fair value of warrant liability 3,720 (118,637) *LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES* *(1,031,067)* *(7,450,333* *)* Income tax benefit 1,045,500 211,547 *NET INCOME (LOSS) * *14,433* *(7,238,786* *)* *Less: Net (income) loss attributable to the non-controlling interest* *20,264* *174,975* *NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE* *COMPANY* *$* *34,697* *$* *(7,063,811)* *WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES* *OUTSTANDING* *Basic* *40,231,159* *40,119,106* *Diluted* *40,231,159* *40,119,106* *(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE-BASIC AND DILUTED* Basic $ 0.00 $ (0.18) Diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.18) *CHINA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, INC.* *CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS * *SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2017 AND 2016 * *Expressed in U.S. dollars * *(Unaudited) * *Six *Six Months* Months* *Ended* *Ended* *June *June 30, 2016* 30, 2017* *OPERATING ACTIVITIES* Net income (loss) (7,238,78 $ 14,433 $ 6) *Adjustments to reconcile net (income) loss to net cash used in operating* *activities:* Impairment of property and equipment - 28,245 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 151,784 934,272 Depreciation 920,710 811,060 Amortization of intangible assets 406,711 429,379 Stock-based expenses 247,098 210,990 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - 1,642,690 Gain on disposal of property and equipment, net (436) (31,195) Loss on disposal of inventories 103,965 Provision for inventory allowance 164,783 10,545 Change in deferred income tax - (101,108) Change in fair value of warrant liability (3,720) 118,637 *Changes in operating assets and liabilities* Decrease(increase) in restricted cash - 727,372 Increase in (1,825,5 accounts receivable 34) 556,891 (Increase)decrease in advances to (716,846 suppliers ) 1,818,208 Decrease(increase) in other receivables and 1,832,39 prepaid expenses 7 2,954,014 (Increase)decrease (521,544 (1,858,27 in inventories ) 2) (Decrease)increase in accounts payable (2,664,45 and bills payable 303,534 1) Decrease in advances from customers 806,613 (436,466) Decrease in amounts due to/from related parties - 95,009 (Decrease) increase in accrued expenses and other (878,520 (2,531,32 liabilities ) 4) (Decrease) increase in income tax (1,045,5 payable 00) (115,382) *Net cash used in operating *(40,072 *(4,639,6 activities* )* 72)* *INVESTING ACTIVITIES* Proceeds from sales of property and

equipment 436 295,378 Purchases of property, plant and (244,906 equipment ) - Cash received from sale of Zhongtian 12,510,80 and Geo - 5 *Net cash provided by (used in) investing *(244,47 *12,806,1 activities* 0)* 83* *FINANCING ACTIVITIES* Borrowings under 1,018,06 short-term loans 3 6,120,840 Repayment of (2,200,7 (14,471,6 short-term loans 62) 55) Repayment of long-term loans - (214,382) Purchase of treasury stock - (385,825) Decrease in restricted cash in relation to bank borrowings - 130,896 *Net cash provided by financing *(1,182, *(8,820,1 activities* 699)* 26)* Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 42,731 (309,313) *NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH *(962,928 EQUIVALENTS* *(1,424,510)* )* *CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, *3,752,3 *3,786,84 BEGINNING* 75* 6* *CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, *2,327,8 *2,823,91 ENDING* *$* 65* *$* 8* *Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the first half of 2017 and 2016* *Income taxes* *$* *-* *$* *-* *Interest * *$* *225,140* *$* *300,157* 21/08/2017 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=76d4ec5e96fe2f4196ca04fb3c558648&application_id=602663&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0a8d7ae4bf54f5cd5068fe01f0a94d55&application_id=602663&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f32024f875e3039b760b5481b2091dbc&application_id=602663&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=80802932106c11dd3df0c280e1499d41&application_id=602663&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

