Dates Announced for Tall Building Fire Safety Events

The recent fires in Grenfell Tower (London) and The Torch (Dubai) have highlighted the need for improvements with Tall Building design, construction, management, and firefighting. The Tall Building Fire Safety Network offers regular courses and conferences on Tall Building Fire Safety Management in locations around the world, has announced a full schedule of events for 2017/18.

The 5th International Tall Building Fire Safety Conference will take place on 19-21 June 2018 at Excel, London alongside the FIREX International Exhibition. Day 1 will consider design and fire engineering in tall buildings, including fire testing of cladding systems; day 2, management and insurance of fire risk in tall buildings, including construction and refurbishment; while the last day will consider firefighting in tall buildings.

This will be followed on 22nd June by a Tall Building Firefighting Summit. The objective of this Summit is to bring together Fire Chiefs and Firefighters from around the World to discuss and challenge the current 'state of the art', with regard to Tall Building Firefighting. The event will be free to serving firefighters and seek to develop the next generation of firefighting procedures for Tall Buildings.

Meanwhile, the next Institution of Fire Engineers Recognised Tall Building Fire Safety Management Course will take place at The Shard, London, UK on 11-15 Dec 2017. Other dates in the UK: 15-19 Jan 2018, Birmingham, 19-23 Feb London, 19-23 March Manchester, 21-25 May London. Courses are also scheduled in Australia, in Perth on 9-13 October 2017, and in Melbourne on 16-20 October and Sydney 23-27 October.

The Tall Building Fire Safety Management Training Course is packed with useful tools and techniques for those tasked with management. The training will address the issues raised by the Grenfell Tower fire. Instructors on the course are experts in their field and come with a wealth of knowledge and experience. Delivered over five days in existing Tall Buildings, the course covers a wide syllabus of relevant topics and case studies including:

Prevention, including; case studies, fire risk assessment, management systems

Detection and Alarm, cause and effect, maintenance, degraded systems, false alarms

Escape, evacuation strategies, lifts, disabled escape, wayfinding, car parks

Containment, passive barriers, steel protection, sprinklers, construction work

Firefighting, fire statistics, fire growth, firefighting techniques, wind driven fires

The course is ideal for anyone who has a responsibility for managing fire safety in a tall building, including; high rise residential, hotels, business and office blocks and mixed use.

