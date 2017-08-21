TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 -- Discovery Metals Corp. (TSX VENTURE: DSV) ("Discovery Metals" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Jeff Parr to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"). Mr. Parr will serve as Audit Committee Chair for the Company.

Murray John, Chairman of the Company, stated: "Mr. Parr's business experience and in-depth financial, project finance and regulatory knowledge are a great complement to the Mexican operating experience and technical and capital market strengths of our existing Board members. Mr. Parr's appointment completes the currently planned Board changes."

Mr. Parr is a member of the Board of Directors of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. and serves as Audit Committee Chair. He joined Centerra Gold Inc. in 2006, and was appointed Chief Financial Officer in 2008, a position he held until his retirement in 2016. From 1997 to 2006 he worked for Acres International Ltd. as Chief Financial Officer and from 1988 to 1997, held progressively senior financial positions at WMC International Ltd., ultimately serving as the Executive Vice President. Mr. Parr, a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA 1984), holds an MBA from McMaster University and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Western Ontario. He has over 30 years of experience in the mining and service provider industries.

Mr. Parr is a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants, Financial Executives International (FEI Canada), and the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. He has served on the Board of the World Gold Council, Mining Association of Canada and was Vice Chair and Director of the Oakville Economic Development Alliance.

The Company also announces the granting of 300,000 incentive stock options with an exercise price of $0.60 per share, exercisable for a period of five years.

About Discovery Metals

Discovery Metals is focused on discovering and advancing high grade polymetallic deposits in a recently assembled land package of approximately 300,000 hectares over a large and historic mining district in northern Coahuila State, Mexico. The portfolio of seven key properties, all with shallow high grade silver-zinc-lead mineralization, is situated in a world class Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) belt that stretches from SE Arizona to central Mexico. The land holdings contain numerous historical direct-ship ore workings with over 4,000 m of underground development. No modern exploration or exploration drill testing has been carried out on the properties.

