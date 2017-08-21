As from August 23, 2017, subscription rights issued by Auriant Mining AB (publ) will be traded on First North Premier. Trading will continue until September 6, 2017.



Instrument: Auriant Mining Subscription Right --------------------------------------------------- Short name: AUR TR --------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010245423 --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 142653 --------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 --------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 --------------------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE ---------------------------------------------------



As from August 23, 2017, paid subscribed shares issued by Auriant Mining AB (publ) will be traded on First North Premier. Trading will continue until the issue has been registered at the Swedish Companies Registration Office.



Instrument: Auriant Mining Paid Subscribed Shares ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: AUR BTA 1 ------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010245431 ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 142654 ------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 ------------------------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE -------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB.



For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5030 1550.