

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The German economy is set to continue strong momentum in the current quarter, Bundesbank said in its monthly report on Monday.



The central bank said GDP growth in the current year could even be somewhat stronger than expected in the June projection. The bank had earlier forecast 1.9 percent growth for 2017.



According to monthly report, the outlook for the employment for the next few months remains upbeat.



For the summer months, Bundesbank expects the global economy to grow at a stable underlying pace.



