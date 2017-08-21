Herald Finance: 3 Stocks to Watch Before the Open

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2017 / Roughly 12 million Americans will get a view of a full solar eclipse and the rest of the country will get a once-in-a-lifetime sight as well. The last solar eclipse to cross the entire United States, from Washington to Florida, occurred in 1918, but but it's set to happen again today. Ahead of this space anomaly, there are three stocks to watch Monday morning. These include Medical Imaging (MEDD), Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTRV), and Jumei International Holding Limited (JMEI)

Medical Imaging (MEDD) specializes in the acquisition of existing medical imaging businesses. The company also operates CTA, a Teleradiology company that can assess and report on radiology images, such as X-rays, CTs, and MRIs, from remote locations. Medical Imaging currently owns and operates 4 diagnostic imaging centers serving 4 communities and 1 radiology consulting company (teleradiology) serving 18 hospitals. The Company's Venice location has recently upgraded its X-ray machine to digital radiography as the first upgrade of equipment. Over the course of the last week, shares of Medical Imaging have been able to move from loss of $0.065 to as high as $0.107. Shares closed out the week at $0.0925, up more than 15% from where they were at on Monday, August 14. Full report on (MEDD) here.

Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTRV) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of targeted antiviral therapies, announced on Monday (8/21) that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a new patent, US 9,714,271 covering a wide collection of cyclophilin inhibitors. (CTRV) is up 16.70% from Friday's (8/18) close at $0.5998 to highs during pre-market on Monday at $0.70.

"We are very pleased to have received the issuance of this additional patent, as it provides broad coverage of many compounds within our library of cyclophilin inhibitors. This also positions us for opportunities to potentially treat other diseases," commented James Sapirstein, CEO of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Jumei International Holding Limited (JMEI) China's leading online retailer of beauty products has seen an increase in trading momentum over the last week of trading. The stock has seen a price per share swing of 34.62% from Thursday's close at $2.83 to Monday's pre-market highs at $3.81.

HeraldFinance.com ("HF") is owned by MAD Media Publishing LLC, a Nevada corporation. HF produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. HF has not been compensated: an affiliate company of HF, MIDAM VENTURES LLC, has been compensated $150,000 by a non-affiliate 3rd party for a period beginning 8/8/2017 and ending 9/7/2017 to publicly disseminate information about MEDD. We own zero shares.

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only.

The Publishers expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise, arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document.

