

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Cisco (CSCO) said that it plans to acquire Springpath Inc., a Sunnyvale-based leader in hyperconvergence softwarem, for $320 million in cash and assumed equity awards, plus additional retention-based incentives.



Springpath has developed a distributed file system purpose-built for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems.



The acquisition is expected to close in Cisco's first quarter of fiscal year 2018, following customary closing conditions and regulatory review.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX