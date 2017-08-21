21 August 2017 Announcement No. 23/2017



Topdanmark's holding of own shares is now 9,449,921, representing 9.95% of the share capital.



As published in announcement No. 17/2017 on 23 March 2017, Topdanmark's holding of own shares was 9,569,000 shares, representing 10.07% of the share capital.



This announcement is published with reference to Section 29 of the Danish Securities Act.



