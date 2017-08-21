

BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Fiserv Inc. (FISV), a provider of financial services technology solutions, said it has acquired Dovetail Group Limited, a provider of bank payments and liquidity management solutions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Fiserv noted that the acquisition will further enable it to help financial institutions around the world transform their payments infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of wholesale, commercial and retail customers.



Fiserv will combine Dovetail's real-time payments platform, modular services and configurable business processing rules with its payment capabilities, enabling financial institutions to unify discrete solutions into a fully integrated payments infrastructure.



The company noted that the enhanced platform, and related group of integrated solutions and services, will be available on premise, and will also be deployed as a cloud-based service or SaaS.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX