sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

102,30 Euro		-0,35
-0,34 %
WKN: 881793 ISIN: US3377381088 Ticker-Symbol: FIV 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FISERV INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FISERV INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
102,15
102,40
15:54
102,14
102,54
15:54
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FISERV INC
FISERV INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FISERV INC102,30-0,34 %