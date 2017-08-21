

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - One of America's most famous comedians, Jerry Lewis passed away.



Lewis, who also won acclaim as a writer, actor, and philanthropist, died Sunday morning at his home in Las Vegas at the age of 91.



One of the most popular comic actors of the 1950s and '60s, Lewis perfected the role of the quirky clown in slapstick comedies like The Bell Boy, Cinderfella, and The Nutty Professor.



A defining figure of American cinema in the 20th century, the skinny, hyperactive Lewis entertained many generations during a career spanning five decades.



The Newark boy who started performing on stage at the age of five alongside his Russian-Jewish parents later became the highest-paid actor in Hollywood in the 1990s.



The comedy duo of Dean Martin and Lewis, which is said to be one of the most successful entertainment partnerships of all time, starred in 16 films and achieved huge box office success through their 10-year partnership.



My Friend Irma, It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World, The Geisha Boy, and Funnybones were some of their notable films.



Actor Jim Carrey, whose comedy style was strongly influenced by Jerry Lewis, paid tribute to the legendary actor: 'That fool was no dummy. Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute. I am because he was!'



His dramatic role in the 1983 Martin Scorsese film 'The King of Comedy,' co-starring with Robert De Niro, was the best example of Lewis' acting versatility.



Lewis' contributions to the film industry includes the invention of the video assist, a device that helped directors to review their work immediately on the set.



It was a second life he got after being declared clinically dead in 1982 following a heart attack that made Lewis a nonagenarian.



