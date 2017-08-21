PODWERKS Completion of Delivery of Two Podwerks P40 Units and Business Update for Second Quarter of 2017

DORAL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2017 / Santo Mining Corp. dba PODWERKS (the "Company"), (OTC PINK: SANP) today announced its has successfully delivered and installed two Podwerks containers model P40 in the Northern California region and business update for second quarter of 2017.

Franjose Yglesias "Chief Executive Officer" CEO of PODWERKS stated, "The delivery and installation of the two P40 Podwerks grow container is accomplished. We will receive an additional order for 4 containers in the weeks to come from our client, once they have done there initial quality assurance and additional requirements for the next order."

"We have terminated our agreement with Alesca Life Technologies, under this agreement Alesca was obligated to deliver us two Eden Grow Monitoring System for our clients initial order. Alesca has failed to deliver the monitoring system and has not been able to give us a date of when they will be able to deliver. Under these uncertainties the Board of Directors of PODWERKS has vote unanimously to terminate their contract and move in a direction where we will develop our own system in house and not depend on out side vendors."

"The company has been in market research with Yunnan Hemp, for the roll out of a new joint venture. This new joint venture will market and distribute Organic Consumable Hemp Heart Seeds for the American Market and CBD products."

"We have also initiated the design of a new home Pod system called the P3, this unit will be marketed to home consumers. The unit will weigh less then 200 pounds, have a Bluetooth monitoring system app for IOS and Android phones and tablets, it will include a hydroponic and HPS light system, carbon air scrubber, UV anti-bacteria light for the hydroponic system, water filtration system, all inclosed in an industrial polymer. The target market price will be around the $2,000 dollars retail."

"Our accountants are working in consolidating the derivable financials, historical financial footnotes and white papers of the previous administration, this has proven to be an expensive and tedious task, but we feel confident that we will be able to prepare the historical financial statements to have the auditors more forward with the audit."

"We are on track to file our 2Q financials in the weeks to come and our discloser statement to maintain current status on the OTC Markets."

About PODWERKS (www.podwerks.com)

PODWERKS is a co-working space for cannabis entrepreneurs in the United States, providing the necessary framework to grow, market, and sell all cannabis related products. Our aim is to create a sustainable and community driven workspace by providing an affordable, scalable and a safe business environment for our tenants. All Podwerks spaces will feature three types of pods:

1-Growing pods o Nursery, Production and Drying

2-Office Space pods o Desk space, Wi-Fi, printers, copy machines, meeting rooms

3-Retail Space pods o Coffee Shop, Hardware Supply Shop, Co-op Shop

PODWERKS spaces will be located in urban designated zones permitting the commercial cultivation, and sales of cannabis related products. Each site will have an average of ten modified steel shipping container pods with an onsite manager overseeing day-to-day operations. Working with local and state agencies, Podwerks container pods will comply with all building code requirements to ensure the safety of our tenants. Community is an essential part to Podwerks mission of Grow for Life. PODWERKS tenants can benefit from a series of social and professional events designed to foster collaboration and create a strong and expansive community. Some of these events will include speaker series, investor panels and local governments outreach, among others.

PODWERKS is a division of Santo Mining Corp, a publically traded company in the Over-the-Counter (OTC) market. It currently trades under the ticker symbol SANP.

