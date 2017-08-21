China Datang Corporation Renewable Power's net profit more than doubled in the first half of 2017 to CNY 541.77 million ($81.2 million), as utilization hours of its solar projects rose from from the preceding year.Datang's consolidated installed PV capacity hit 147.47 MW, up just 7.3% from the preceding year. Its bigger solar projects include 60 MW of operational capacity in China's remote Qinghai province and 49 MW in the country's Ningxia region, according to a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.Profit attributable to the owners of the company hit 455.5 million yuan, from roughly CNY 211.8 million a year earlier. Revenue spiked ...

