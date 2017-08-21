

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada releases Canada wholesale sales for June at 8:30 am ET Monday. The sales rose 0.9 percent in May.



Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major opponents. While the loonie dropped against the euro and the aussie, it rose against the greenback. Against the yen, the loonie held steady.



The loonie was worth 1.2596 against the greenback, 86.51 against the yen, 1.4815 against the euro and 0.9988 against the aussie as of 8:25 am ET.



