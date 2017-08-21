Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2017) - Smartcool Systems Inc. (TSXV: SSC) (OTC Pink: SSCFF) is pleased to announce today a joint venture partnership with Alternative Power Sources Limited ("APS") in Jamaica. The partnership was formed to facilitate the installations of Smartcool technology for commercial customers in Jamaica. APS is the premier supplier of commercial solar panels and related products in Jamaica and has operations in a number of the Caribbean islands. After completing several Smartcool installations, APS became convinced that Smartcool's technology could have widespread applications in the Caribbean. Frank Lawrence, who joined the Smartcool team earlier this year, originally introduced APS to the product when Frank was acting as a distributor. Frank now heads up Smartcool's direct sales strategy in the Caribbean.

Damian Lyn, CEO, Alternative Power Sources said, "We have been providing turnkey solar installations in Jamaica and other Caribbean islands for 14 years. With the very high cost of electricity, large commercial customers are looking for alternatives to grid power. These very same clients are also interested in other energy efficiency technologies and Smartcool represents a substantial opportunity to further reduce costs and carbon footprint. We look forward to assisting Smartcool in providing installation services and referrals to our existing client base of satisfied customers."

Frank Lawrence, Smartcool's Sales Director said, "Working with Damian and his staff at APS has been a pleasure. Initial client introductions have gone very well, making it clear that Damian and his people have developed great relationships. These introductions have led to the completion last week of three installations, including a large food processor and distributor, a major fast food franchise operation and a grocery store. Currently there are 8 accepted proposals for Smartcool installations in Jamaica including a number of multi-location hotels and resorts. With high ambient temperatures and high utility rates, the opportunity for significant monetary savings in Jamaica and the Caribbean is substantial."

About Smartcool

Smartcool Systems Inc. (TSXV: SSC) provides cutting edge energy efficient and energy cost reduction solutions for businesses around the world. The ECO3 and ESM are Smartcool's unique retrofit technologies that reduce the energy consumption of compressors in air conditioning, refrigeration and heat pump systems by up to 40%, giving customers a return on investment in as little as 12 months.

About Alternative Power Sources

Alternative Power Sources (Jamaica) Limited (APS) is the leading alternative energy solution company in Jamaica. From as early as 2003, the principals of APS have been engaged in projects utilising renewable energy coupled with engineering designs, energy efficiency consultancy and management, energy audits and implementation of energy efficiency programmes. APS has served over 800 clients in Jamaica and the Bahamas with total installed power just over 6.5 MW. We are committed to learning and collaboration and maintain our association with the Florida Solar Energy Center (FSEC) as one avenue to interact and keep abreast with developing solar technology.

APS is dedicated to providing quality consultation, engineering and initiatives for the development of energy efficient activities as well as the use of wind, solar and hydro energy in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.

