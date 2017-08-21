Herald Finance: 3 Stocks to Watch This Week

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2017 / Markets have continued to remain mixed during a time of national unrest. Protests have been erupting across the country and more political bombshells continue to drop. Despite the political agenda and err of uncertainty, stocks reaming in the spotlight heading into the new weeks ahead. Well over 90% of the S&P 500 members have reported their latest earnings results, but there are still several stand-out reports to anticipate. Stocks to watch this week include Joey New York, Inc. (JOEY), DryShips Inc. (DRYS), and FalconStor Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: FALC).

Joey New York, Inc. (JOEY) through its wholly owned subsidiary BotoxLABB offers injectable aesthetic beauty treatments. The company announced at the beginning of August that it had entered into agreements with two investors. The financing facilities are meant to offer the company capital in order to further expand on its LABB beauty suites. During August, shares of Joey New York managed to climb from roughly $0.31 to highs of $0.865. Heading into the end of the month, shares seemingly re-set and as of Friday, August 18, trade just shy of $0.40.

In a corporate release, Joey Chancis, CEO of Joey New York and Managing Director of The LABB stated, "The LABB aims to provide its clients with the best aesthetic results at more affordable prices than plastic surgeons and dermatologists. We see a major opportunity in this market based upon the results in our first Florida locations. We look forward to the near-term expansion of our footprint in South Florida and Southern California." Full Report on (JOEY) Here

DryShips Inc. (DRYS) continued to trade higher during pre-market hours on Monday morning (8-21). The company is a diversified owner of ocean-going cargo vessels. Earlier this month, the company announced that the audit committee of its board of directors had approved a binding term sheet pursuant to which the Company will sell its common shares to entities affiliated with its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. George Economou, for aggregate consideration of $100 million at a price of $2.75 per share. At the beginning of the month, shares of DryShips were trading just over $1. As of Friday's (8-18) close, the stock closed at $3.35.

FalconStor Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: FALC) announced key executive leadership appointments last week. The appointments include that of Todd Brooks as Chief Executive Officer and Patrick McClain as Chief Financial Officer, both effective immediately. Since August 16th lows of $0.14, shares of FalconStor have moved up in price. As of Friday, August 18, the company's shares had reached highs of $0.2477 representing a move of 77%. In response to these new appointments, Todd Brooks, FalconStor CEO, stated, "FalconStor's long-term position as a leader in data storage management software and extensive enterprise customer base are tremendous assets for the Company…to maximize these assets, the Company's commercial and operational fundamentals must be refocused. I am excited to lead these efforts and position FalconStor for long-term success delivering differentiated value to our customers and shareholders."

