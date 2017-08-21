Anti-ageing Cosmeceuticals Market 2017-2027

LONDON, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Antiwrinkle, Antistretch Mark, UV Absorbers, Hair, Topical, Invasive, Acne Therapy, Liposuction, Breast Augmentation, Hair Growth, Eyelid Surgery, Botox, Anti-pigmentation, Abdominoplasty, Other Services

The anti-ageing cosmeceuticals market was worth $11.9bn in 2016. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2017-2027. In 2016, the hair segment dominated the anti-ageing cosmeceuticals market at an estimated value of $3.6bn and held 30% share of this market.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



How this report will benefit you:

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new191-page reportyou will receive87 tables and 92 figures- all unavailable elsewhere.

The 191-page report provides clear detailed insight into the anti-ageing cosmeceuticals market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

Report Scope:

•Anti-ageing cosmeceuticals market forecastsfrom2017-2027

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global Anti-ageing cosmeceuticals marketby product:

• Anti-wrinkle

• Anti-stretch mark

• UV absorbers

• Hair

• Others Products

The forecast ofeach submarket is further broken down by region(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW)

• This report breaks down the revenue forecast for the global Anti-ageing cosmeceuticals marketby delivery method:

• Topical

• Invasive

The forecast ofeach submarket is further broken down by region(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW)

• This report breaks down the revenue forecast for the global Anti-ageing cosmeceuticals marketby services:

• Acne Therapy

• Liposuction

• Breast Augmentation

• Hair Growth

• Eyelid Surgery

• Botox

• Anti-pigmentation

• Abdominoplasty

• Other Services

The forecast ofeach submarket is further broken down by region(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW)

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for theseregional and national markets:

•North America:the US, Canada, Mexico

•South America:Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia and Rest of South America

•Europe:the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia and Rest of Europe

•Asia-Pacific:China, India, Japan, Australia, Thailand and Rest of Asia-Pacific

•Rest of the World:Middle East, South Africa, Other Countries

• Our study discussesthe drivers and restraintsthat affect the global Anti-ageing cosmeceuticals market. Our study also discussesPorter's Five Forces analysisthat influence the anti-ageing cosmeceuticals market

• Our study discussesselected leading companiesthat are the major players in the Anti-ageing cosmeceuticals market.

• Allergan PLC

• Avon Products Inc.

• Beiersdorf AG

• Chanel International B.V.

• Christian Dior SE

• Johnson & Johnson

• L'ORÉAL S.A.

• PROCTER & GAMBLE

• Revlon Inc.

• Unilever PLC

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the anti-ageing cosmeceuticals market. You find data, trends and predictions.

Buy our report todayAnti-Ageing Cosmeceuticals Market 2017-2027: Anti-wrinkle, Anti-stretch Mark, UV Absorbers, Hair, Topical, Invasive, Acne Therapy, Liposuction, Breast Augmentation, Hair Growth, Eyelid Surgery, Botox, Anti-pigmentation, Abdominoplasty, Other Services.

To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100

Or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1965/Anti-Ageing-Cosmeceuticals-Market-2017-2027

List of Companies and Organizations Mentioned in the Report:

AIVITA Biomedical

Allergan PLC

Avon Products Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Boston University School of Public Health

Chanel International B.V.

Christian Dior SE

Elizabeth Arden, Inc

Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act)

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Johnson & Johnson

Kao Corporation

L'Oreal S.A.

NeoStrata

Nu Skin

PCCA

Procter & Gamble

Revlon Consumer Products Corporation

Revlon, Inc.

Symrise

The Body Shop International PLC

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Unilever PLC

World Economic Forum

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com