Stratpharma Inc. USA, a U.S. subsidiary of Stratpharma AG, the Swiss company that specializes in innovative film-forming full-contact topical medical products to improve medical and aesthetic outcomes in post-procedure care in aesthetic dermatology, plastic surgery, and radiation oncology, today announced that Stratpharma AG's shareholders elected company executive James Kone Jr. and Pascal Brenneisen, an independent director and former Country President Novartis Switzerland to its Board of Directors, effective August 1, 2017.

With these additions, Stratpharma's board has now grown to a total of five directors, which also includes Stratpharma's CEO Darren Kerr as Chairman, Luka Valas, General Counsel, and Eric Gisiger, an independent member whose career history includes corporate banking.

"We are proud to welcome James Kone Jr. and Pascal Brenneisen to our Board of Directors," said Mr. Kerr. "Our recent expansion into the U.S. market has been an integral part of our strategic plan for multinational growth, and Mr. Kone Jr. has been instrumental to this success in his role as Executive Vice President of Sales Business Development. His appointment is a testament to our strong commitment to growing our U.S. presence. He will be a valuable board member, as will Mr. Brenneisen, who is a native of Basel, Switzerland, whose extensive multicultural experience in over 25 countries and insightful perspective will help us continue to shape and strengthen the future of Stratpharma."

James Kone Jr. brings over 25 years pharmaceutical, device, and medical aesthetic experience to Stratpharma's Board of Directors. Throughout his career, he has developed a proven ability to build sales organizations to launch and grow medically relevant products, as well as an extensive network with dermatologists and plastic surgeons in the USA and abroad. Prior to spearheading Stratpharma's U.S. launch, he was instrumental in building mybody skincare (now GLOWBIOTICS MD), and also held roles at SkinMedica, Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Forest Laboratories.

"I'm excited to join Stratpharma's Board of Directors and help guide the advancement of the company's vision to bring their best-in-class medical devices to the forefront of wound, post-treatment and radiation oncology care, both in the U.S. and around the world," said Kone Jr.

Pascal Brenneisen is a senior executive with work experience in over 25 countries, including international assignments in Shanghai, Istanbul, Paris, Lisbon and London. He possesses a rich mix of expertise in general management of countries and regions, strategic business development, sales and marketing, operations, finance and operational auditing in the industries of pharmaceuticals, health care and fast moving consumer goods. In addition to his extensive contributions to healthcare and pharmaceutical giants including Novartis and Sandoz International, he has served on various boards including Konapharma Ltd., Entourage Pharma Consulting Ltd., Topadur Pharma Ltd., and Brenneisen LifeScience GmbH.

