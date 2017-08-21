Jublia Business Matching system launched to upgrade the Medtec China 2017 Experience

SHANGHAI, Aug. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- To accelerate the upgrading of the Medical Device industry and provide a highly efficient platform for Medical Device manufacturing, education, and research in China, Medtec China 2017 (The 13th Exhibition of Medical Design and Manufacturing in China) will take place on 20-22 September 2017 in Shanghai.

Upgraded Business Matching Service forges productive business opportunities

Medtec China 2017 has enhanced the Business Matching service to realize a better user experience for the intelligent meeting system and the onsite service follow-up plan. This productive service will be provided to 300 suppliers from 23 countries and regions throughout the world, including over 350 brands and 50 new exhibitors who will gain access to hundreds of buyers and be able to make precise business appointments. The intelligent meeting making system - Jublia - has been enhanced in order to customize the user experience. Accompanied by an activity contingency plan, based on the user's different product needs, the system intelligently screens exhibitors and professional visitors in order to provide a professional and efficient business invitation platform for both parties, which ensures a high exhibitors and visitors' participation rate of return.

There are 6 zones at Medtec China with exhibits covering the entire R&D and manufacturing chain for medical devices: these include the R&D and Design Services, Software, and Consultants sector; the Materials, Components, Tubing and Extrusion, Surface Treatment, and Adhesives and Adhesive Products sector; the Electronic Components, Motors, Pumps and Valves sector; the Automation, Molding Services and Equipment, Cleanrooms and Environmental Control sector; the Contract Manufacturing Services sector; and the Testing, Metrology, Inspection and Calibration Equipment & Supplies sector.

This year, a German pavilion is for the first time participating in Medtec China, and Singaporean and Taiwanese pavilions will be present with more exhibitors as well. Further, Wacker Chemie AG, Mirodia, and Mascot Power will debut at the brand show area to provide more choices for professional buyers' one-stop procurement. If you would like to participate as a professional visitor in our business matching service, please Click Here to register. (Note: Please check participation in the business matching in the questionnaire)

Help buyers target relevant exhibitors efficiently

Medtec China provides an efficient procurement platform to professional buyers. Users can select criteria such as country, product category, and people in charge according to their exact needs, and the system will, with the cooperation of the exhibitors, automatically match parties to arrange meeting schedules. According to the schedule, both participants will receive reminders over different periods to ensure that both parties appear on time at the "Business Matching-Making Zone" at Medtec China. Besides, staff are delegated to follow up each and every meeting to make sure the service is more efficient and convenient.

Help Exhibitors find target clients

During Medtec China 2015, the Business Matching Service platform received extensive praise. Exhibitors can make contacts with pre-registered buyers and insiders or those who have already planned to visitor the exhibition so that they can prepare their products, materials and services in advance, which greatly enhances the probability of business cooperation. Currently, hundreds of companies looking to procure products and services have registered to participate in the Business Matching Service including 3M, Baxter, Le Pu Medical, Shanghai Minimally Invasive Medical, Weigao Orthopedics, Long Hop Medical, and Shinva Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. Moreover, a large number of VIP overseas buyers will be participating so in terms of both number and quality, the Business Matching Service has made substantial advances.

