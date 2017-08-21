

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Cathay Pacific Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Airbus for 32 A321neo single-aisle aircraft. The aircraft will be operated by Cathay Dragon, the regional carrier of the Group, on services linking its Hong Kong home base with destinations across Asia.



The catalogue price of the Airbus Aircraft in aggregate is about US$4.064 billion or about HK$31.699 billion.



The new A321neo aircraft will replace and modernise Cathay Dragon's current in-service fleet of 15 A320s and eight A321s, with the additional aircraft allowing the airline to capture growth opportunities in the region. The Cathay Dragon network currently covers 56 Asian destinations, including 28 in mainland China.



