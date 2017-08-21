Pneumonia Therapeutics Market Analysis 2014 - 2025

DUBLIN, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Pneumonia Therapeutics Market Analysis By Product (Drugs, Branded, Quinolones, Aminopenicillins, Macrolides, B-lactamase Inhibitors, Cephalosporins, Tetracyclines, Glycopeptides, Generics, Vaccines, Oxygen Therapy) And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global pneumonia therapeutics market is expected to reach USD 22.9 billion by 2025

This market is anticipated to grow at an unprecedented rate owing to the increasing prevalence of pneumococcal disease globally. The increasing demand for pneumonia therapeutics is a result of unmet clinical needs in emerging as well as developed regions. Increasing focus of healthcare organizations on raising awareness and issuing guidelines for efficient management of pneumococcal disease is predicted to broaden the scope for growth over the coming years.

For instance, Infectious Diseases Society of America/American Thoracic Society has issued guidelines on the management of community-acquired pneumonia. According to a white paper released by American Academy of Family Physicians, adherence to these guidelines has resulted in positive patient outcomes during the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia in patients.



Moreover, growing R&D activities in life sciences are anticipated to create positive impact on the market over the coming years. Consequentially, increase in number of products, currently being reviewed under clinical trials, is anticipated to fuel the overall growth.In the present scenario, there are 12 drugs under investigation in phase III trials, 4 drugs under phase II, and 3 drugs under phase I trial. The aforementioned factors exemplify the consistent efforts being made by the market players. For instance, Omadacycline, a tetracycline under phase III clinical trial, developed by Paratek Pharmaceuticals is being investigated for use in the treatment of ventilator-associated and community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Vaccines accounted for the largest share in the product segment in 2016. This can be attributed to their high efficacy and growing inclination of patients toward preventive measures

They are also expected to grow at a lucrative rate owing to the recommendation by WHO for their inclusion in national immunization programs

Drugs are expected to witness moderate growth rate throughout the forecast period. This is believed to be a result of the infiltration of generic drugs that are more cost-efficient.

North America accounted fora substantial share in the market owing to increasing number of supportive government initiatives and high awareness levels amongst the end-users

accounted fora substantial share in the market owing to increasing number of supportive government initiatives and high awareness levels amongst the end-users Asia Pacific is expected to witness exponential CAGR during the forecast period owing to its high disease burden and continual infrastructural upgradation of research & manufacturing facilities in the region

is expected to witness exponential CAGR during the forecast period owing to its high disease burden and continual infrastructural upgradation of research & manufacturing facilities in the region High competition has been observed in the market, where major players adopt strategies such as new product development, collaborations,and strategic agreements to gain market share

Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Pneumonia Therapeutics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.5 Pneumonia Therapeutics Market - SWOT Analysis, By Factor (Political & legal, economic and technological)

3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7 Product Pipeline Analysis - Pneumonia Therapeutics

3.8 Company Market Share, 2016



4. Pneumonia Therapeutics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Pneumonia Therapeutics Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2 Drugs

4.2.2 Branded

4.2.2.2 Quinolones

4.2.2.3 Aminopenicillins

4.2.2.4 Macrolides

4.2.2.5 B-lactamase inhibitors

4.2.2.6 Cephalosporins

4.2.2.7 Tetracyclines

4.2.2.8 Glycopeptide antibiotics

4.2.2.9 Carbapenems

4.2.2.10 Others

4.2.3 Generics

4.2.3.2 Quinolones

4.2.3.3 Macrolides

4.2.3.4 Others

4.3 Vaccines

4.4 Oxygen Therapy



5. Pneumonia Therapeutics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product



6. Competitive Landscape



Pfizer, Inc.

Bayer AG

Abbott

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Allergan

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6csdwc/pneumonia

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716