The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) and ADP (NASDAQ: ADP) have announced an expansion to their strategic alliance that will offer midsized companies (those with 150 to 999 employees) new to ADP Workforce Now access to The Hackett Group's benchmarking tool, metrics, best practices, research and performance studies. These offerings are aimed at helping ADP Workforce Now users improve HCM performance and monitor the efficiency and effectiveness of their HR operations.

ADP Workforce Now is a cloud-based integrated human capital management solution offering robust HR, payroll, benefits administration, talent management, time and attendance management, and analytics functionality. The solution helps midsized companies focus on what matters most: Their business, their employees and their bottom line.

ADP will be offering its midsized clients new to ADP Workforce Now a custom HR practices benchmarking tool designed by The Hackett Group to help them identify critical business issues and areas that should be targeted for HR and payroll performance improvements. ADP also will offer customers customized intellectual property from The Hackett Group, including best practices and process flows, to assist them in configuring ADP Workforce Now, along with relevant research and HR process benchmark metrics from The Hackett Group's extensive library.

ADP Workforce Now users will be able to use the benchmarking tool as a scorecard, updating it as they make progress, and seeing how their performance improves over time.

This new offering to ADP's midsized clients expands on the existing partnership between ADP and The Hackett Group, which offers dedicated best practices advisory services to large enterprise clients that use the ADP Vantage HCM solution.

"Our research has proven that technology is only one part of achieving world-class HR performance," said Harry Osle, The Hackett Group Global HR Advisory Practice leader. "It takes a balanced focus on people, processes, technology and information to achieve world-class performance. This expanded alliance will enable new ADP Workforce Now clients to begin their implementation efforts with a clear understanding of where their greatest opportunities for improvement are, and how they can address them. It will also provide this unique insight to the ADP implementation team, allowing them to set up and configure the software consistent with customer priorities and Hackett Best Practice references."

"Companies of this size are generally in growth mode, and HR is often too busy fighting fires to focus heavily on best practices in HR," explained Osle. "By relying on our empirically-proven best practices, they can achieve far greater ROI, see results more quickly and position themselves to provide better strategic support to the enterprise."

The Hackett Group's research has found that top performing HR organizations operate at 64 percent lower cost than typical companies with under 2,000 employees, and spend dramatically less on transaction processing, recruiting and staffing, and payroll administration. They rely on 63 percent fewer HR full-time employees to serve 168 percent more employees. Also, the talent management maturity leaders have 17 percent higher levels of overall workforce productivity.

In addition, top performers are significantly more effective, and see 45 percent fewer data management, HR reporting, and compliance errors, freeing staff to focus on strategic issues such as talent management. Less rework means less cost and more time to focus on the people issues.

"We're delighted to be offering new ADP Workforce Now clients access to the best practices, benchmarking tools, and research data from The Hackett Group," said John Ayala, president of Major Account Services at ADP. "This alliance further strengthens ADP's commitment to help clients better navigate their path to world-class HR by providing them with access to HCM industry best practices."

