sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,459 Euro		-0,032
-0,28 %
WKN: A0NAKZ ISIN: US4046091090 Ticker-Symbol: AWT 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HACKETT GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HACKETT GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,412
11,511
15:49
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HACKETT GROUP INC
HACKETT GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HACKETT GROUP INC11,459-0,28 %