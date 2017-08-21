Global Telepresence Equipment Market Analysis 2014-2025 - Increasing Applications in Health Care, Education and Government

DUBLIN, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Telepresence Equipment Market Analysis, By End-user, By Type (Multi-Codec, Personal, Immersive, Room based), By Form-Factor (End-Points and Infrastructure), By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global telepresence equipment market is anticipated to reach USD 2.45 Billion by 2025

The need for the enterprises to reduce the cost in travelling for the employees is primary factor driving the market growth.

Increasing usage of telepresence equipment in various applications such as health care, education and government are the primary factors driving the market growth. Many government authorities are also planning to establish telepresence rooms as services as one the avenues for revenue. Telepresence video conferencing is being increasing adopted by many organizations as it offers cost effective solutions of high quality interaction.

The Recent technological innovation in robotic telepresence video conferencing is also one of the major factor driving the growth of telepresence equipment market. The major advantage offered by telepresence equipment is as it offers Lifesize video conferencing which give the feel of real person existence. The various end points in telepresence equipment include telepresence camera, Microphone and display devices. The market for various telepresence end-points are also expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

The Room based telepresence system is highest revenue generating segment over the forecast period due to increased use of enterprises. Virtual presence of the individuals in the meeting will enhance experience thereby reducing the cost of travelling. But high cost of installation is one the major restraint for growth telepresence equipment market. Telepresence Equipment are being increasingly adopted in North America region which occupy significant market share over the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The growing adoption of usage of telepresence equipment in large enterprises to reduce the cost of the traveling is the primary factor which drives the market.

The Medium enterprise end-user segment is expected to portray high growth rate with a CAGR of 3.2% over the projected period.

The North America Telepresence equipment regional market is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the adoption of telepresence equipment in enterprises.

The key players of the market include Array telepresence, Avaya Inc, Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Polycom, Inc, Vidyo Inc and ZTE Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Industry Outlook

3.1 Market segmentation

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Telepresence - Value chain analysis

3.4 Telepresence market dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Increasing applications in health care, education and government

3.4.1.2 Reduction in travel expenses of the enterprises

3.5 Key opportunities - Prioritized

3.6 Telepresence - Key Company Analysis, 2015

3.7 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.8 Telepresence Equipment-PEST Analysis



4. Telepresence Equipment: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Telepresence Equipment Market: End User Movement Analysis

4.1.1 Large Enterprise

4.1.2 Medium Enterprise

4.1.3 Small Enterprise



5. Telepresence Equipment: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Telepresence Equipment Market: Type Movement Analysis

5.1.1 Multi-Codec Telepresence

5.1.2 Personal Telepresence

5.1.3 Immersive Telepresence

5.1.4 Room based



6. Telepresence Equipment: Form-factor Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Telepresence Equipment Market: Form Factor Movement Analysis

6.1.1 End-Points

6.1.2 Infrastructure



7. Telepresence Equipment: Vertical Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Telepresence Equipment Market: Vertical Movement Analysis

7.1.1 Healthcare

7.1.2 Education

7.1.3 Pharmaceuticals

7.1.4 Government

7.1.5 Commercial

7.1.6 Scientific

7.1.7 Construction & Engineering

7.1.8 Entertainment



8 Telepresence Equipment: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



9. Competitive Landscape



Array Telepresence

Recent Developments

Avaya Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Polycom, Inc.

Vidyo Inc.

ZTE Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zb6rnn/telepresence





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716