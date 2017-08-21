Micro Mobile Data Center Market Worth 8.47 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new research report"Micro Mobile Data Center Marketby Application (Instant DC and Retrofit, High Density Networks, Remote Office, Mobile Computing), Rack Unit (Up To 25 RU, 25-40 RU, above 40 RU), Organization Size, Industry and Region - Global forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to grow from USD 2.67 Billion in 2017 to USD 8.47 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.01%. The growing demand for secure data center infrastructures has fueled the high adoption of micro mobile data center solutions. Micro mobile data center solutions can be easily deployed at the network edge to reduce latency. This has further fueled the demand for these solutions among data center users.

The high density networks application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By application, the Micro Mobile Data Center Market has been segmented into instant DC and retrofit, high density networks, remote office support, mobile computing, and others (data replication, data center consolidation, emergency management, infrastructure upgrade and hardening, overhaul of existing communications, and temporary installations). The high density networks application is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Micro mobile data centers are portable and can reduce network congestion by delivering faster response time. These benefits provided by micro mobile data centers in the high density networks application are expected to further drive the growth of the Micro Mobile Data Center Market during the forecast period.

The 25-40 RU segment is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By rack unit, the market has been segmented into up to 25 RU, 25-40 RU, and above 40 RU. The 25-40 RU segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Micro mobile data center benefits, such as portability and ease of use, have contributed to the growth of the segment. Moreover, micro mobile data center solutions are being increasingly adopted, due to the remote monitoring and management capabilities.

The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.

By organization size, the market has been segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Micro mobile data centers are equipped with integrated power, cooling, and networking modules, due to which they are in demand in SMEs. Micro mobile data center solutions provide security and portability to SMEs. This is expected to fuel their demand.

North America is expected to dominate the Micro Mobile Data Center Market during the forecast period.

On the basis of regions, the global Micro Mobile Data Center Market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is estimated to have the largest market size in 2017, owing to the presence of a large number of data centers across various industries in this region. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The primary driving forces for this growth are the increasing data center traffic and the surge in use of mobile devices.

The report also includes the different strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and developments, adopted by the major players to increase their shares in the market. Some of the major technology vendors in the Micro Mobile Data Center Market include Advanced Facilities, Inc. (US), Allied Electronics Corporation Limited (South Africa), Cannon Technologies Ltd. (UK), Canovate Group (Turkey), Chillmann, LLC. (US), Dataracks (UK), Dell Inc. (US), Delta Power Solutions (Taiwan), Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland), Hanley Energy (Ireland), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Development LP (US), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (US), Instant Data Centers, LLC. (US), IPSIP Group (France), KSTAR Corporation (China), Orbis Oy (Finland), Panduit Corp. (US), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), RiverSync (Thailand), Schneider Electric SE (France), Sicon Chat Union Electric Co., Ltd. (China), STULZ GmbH (Germany), Vapor IO (US), Vertiv Co. (US), and Zellabox Pty Ltd. (Australia).

