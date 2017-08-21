

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN



Date: 21(st) August 2017



+------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |Name of applicant: |Intermediate Capital Group plc | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |Name of scheme: |Intermediate Capital Group PLC ESOS | | |Unapproved 2001 (as amended and updated | | |2014) | +-----------------+------------------+-------------------+---+-----------------+ |Period of return:|From: |21(st) February |To:|21(st) August | | | |2017 | |2017 | +-----------------+------------------+-------------------+---+-----------------+ |Balance of unallotted securities |26,449 | |under scheme(s) from previous | | |return: | | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |Plus: The amount by which the block|0 | |scheme(s) has been increased since | | |the date of the last return (if any | | |increase has been applied for): | | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |Less: Number of securities |26,449 | |issued/allotted under scheme(s) | | |during period (see LR3.5.7G): | | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not|0 | |yet issued/allotted at end of | | |period: | | +-----------------+------------------+-------------------+---+-----------------+ | | | |



+------------------------------+---------------+ | Name of contact: | Andy Lewis | +------------------------------+---------------+ | Telephone number of contact: | 020 3201 7754 | +------------------------------+---------------+



