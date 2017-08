The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) today announced the completion of financing for two 50 MW PV projects, to be built as part of the 1.8 GW Benban Solar complex in Egypt's Aswan province.

In June, the EBRD approved a $500 million credit facility for the construction of 16 solar projects delivering 750 MW of new capacity at the Benban site in Upper Egypt. Now, contracts have been signed for two 50 MW PV plants, the first to be built under this framework.

Paris based financial institute Proparco will provide half of the financing for the projects, with the other half of the total $116 million coming from the EBRD. The projects will operate ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...