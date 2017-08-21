Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-08-21 15:33 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 6th of November 2013, the shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp and UAB Adnet Media signed an agreement of purchase and sale of shares, according to which AS Ekspress Grupp acquired 49% holding in Lithuanian company UAB Adnet Media. Adnet Media is engaged in internet advertising sales in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Ekspress Grupp also got an option to acquire the remaining 51% of the shares of UAB Adnet Media in 2017.



AS Ekspress Grupp has submitted a notice to the Lithuanian Competition Council. Upon approval from the Lithuanian Competition Council, AS Ekspress Grupp will acquire 100% of the shares of UAB Adnet Media.



Additional information: Mari-Liis Rüütsalu Chairman of the Management Board GSM: +372 512 2591 e-mail: mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee