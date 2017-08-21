

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's consumer confidence remained unchanged at a record high in August as households' expectations regarding the economy and the unemployment situation continued to improve, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed Monday.



The consumer confidence index showed a score of 2 for August, unchanged from July. The score was comparable to the level observe during the cyclical peak of 2007, the bank had said in July.



Consumers' expectations regarding the general economic situation and unemployment continued to strengthen, while they were slightly more pessimistic regarding their personal financial conditions.



Households also expect to save less in the coming 12 months.



