Jinhua, China--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2017) - Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) (the "Company" or "Kandi"), today announced that the Party Secretary of Jiangsu Province Mr. Li Qiang, along with Director of Jiangsu Provincial Development and Reform Commission, Mr. Zhu Xiaoming, the Party Secretary of Nantong City Mr. Lu Zhipeng, as well as other local political leaders visited Rugao City and learned about the progress of renewable energy vehicle development.