

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) has unveiled a new Minecraft limited edition version of the Xbox One S console during its Gamescom press conference in Germany.



'For the countless enthusiasts who've sent us their designs, posted their requests, or simply dreamt of a console built out of grass and dirt blocks - this one's for you,' Microsoft said in a statement on Sunday.



The pixelated device comes with 1TB of storage. It includes a custom designed grass block console, Xbox Wireless Controller - Minecraft Creeper, Minecraft system sounds, vertical stand and transparent underside with Redstone circuit accents.



The special edition bundle also includes a full game download of Minecraft plus the Redstone Pack. The Xbox One S Minecraft Limited Edition Bundle is targeted at avid Minecraft players as well as collectors.



The bundle is available for pre-order now and will be launching in all Xbox One markets, except China and Brazil, on October 3, 2017 for a retail price of $399.99.



Microsoft also unveiled two new Xbox Wireless controllers - the Minecraft Pig controller that features a pink Pig design and the Minecraft Creeper Controller with a green creeper design. Both feature textured grip for enhanced comfort, and ABXY buttons with classic Minecraft font.



Both these controllers are available for pre-order now and will be launching in the U.S. at Microsoft stores and Target on September 5, 2017. It will be available more broadly beginning September 12.



The company also announced a pair of 'Middle-earth: Shadow of War' Xbox One S bundles, one for a 500 GB version of the console and a second 1TB hard-drive version.



Further, Microsoft said that global pre-orders for the Xbox One X are starting on Sunday, August 20.



