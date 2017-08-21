SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 -- Internet Marketing Inc. (IMI) has recently published an eBook designed to help e-commerce retailers optimize their efforts online. As a Shopify Plus partner, the digital agency's focus on e-commerce has expanded in 2017 and includes a multi-faceted approach by using its expertise and experience in the digital marketing space to drive campaigns.

Through the downloadable eBook, users will understand the ins and outs of creating a well-optimized e-commerce site via product pages. The guide outlines page optimization, user experience design tips, information on how to create compelling copy, and SEO recommendations that will improve usability and boost visibility.

"Marketing for e-commerce is made up of several components. It's not enough to make your products available online. How will you get consumers to find your products? What are you doing to entice people to buy? There's doing 'enough' and then, there's doing what's optimal for success," says Jason Brigham, IMI's Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

IMI continues to deliver educational pieces to help businesses reach their goals through creative and insights-driven strategies. In Q2, the agency published a millennial shopping trends infographic illustrating the importance of creating strategies that speak to specific demographics, trends, and industry best practices with regards to e-commerce.

"What we provide as a digital marketing agency can help complement e-commerce brands to reach that next level of success. You'd be surprised how much opportunity is missed because no one has taken the time to nail down the basics," says Brigham.

To download The SEO Guide to Optimizing Product pages for free, go to: http://digital.internetmarketinginc.com/seo-guide-to-optimizing-product-pages-imi.

About IMI

Internet Marketing Inc. (IMI) specializes in designing integrated digital programs that improve brand experiences and grow businesses through valuable data insights and strategy across paid, owned and earned media. Their digital experts nimbly adapt strategy based on a comprehensive view of a brand's online audience and program performance. The company continues to develop award winning case studies for content, creative and search marketing. For more information, visit http://www.internetmarketinginc.com/ or call 866.563.0620.